Nick Cannon’s Talk Show Cancelled After 6 Months

Nick Cannon now has one much less gig. His daytime speak present, The Nick Cannon Present, has been canceled. Sadly, the ratings aren’t what the network hoped for, based on Web page Six. Studies present that his present debuted with 400,000 viewers, making it the lowest-rated present on FOX. The present maintained a mean 0.four family score all through the primary season as effectively. A supply mentioned that the present was exhibiting “present no indicators of progress” and that employees had already begun job looking as a result of they didn’t see the present going previous its first season. Deadline reported that on March 10 producers will let the employees know that it will likely be their final day taping new episodes.

“It’s by no means simple to cancel a manufacturing with clear potential however, after an excessive amount of deliberation and inspecting varied choices, we now have made the troublesome enterprise determination to finish manufacturing on Nick Cannon,” Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, co-presidents of Debmar-Mercury, mentioned in an announcement to Deadline. “We plan to offer viewers unique episodes of the daytime speak present by the rest of this season. Our thanks go to the very gifted Nick Cannon and our fantastic manufacturing group, and we want Nick continued success along with his many hit ventures.”

Cannon had company like Kevin Hart, Kandi Burruss, Kim Fields, Steve Harvey, Jess Hilarious, Angela Yee, Cynthia Bailey, and extra.

There’s plenty of motion occurring at FOX concerning speak exhibits. After an prolonged hiatus, The Wendy Williams Show has been canceled after 14 seasons and will likely be changed with Sherri, a chat present hosted by Sherri Shepherd. Earlier than Shepherd grew to become a standout as a visitor host on Williams’ present, there have been talks of Cannon’s speak present shifting up into her slot if Williams didn’t return. Jennifer Hudson also has a talk show coming to FOX that will likely be premiering within the fall. Hudson’s present doesn’t have a time slot but.

