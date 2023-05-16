Nick Kyrgios withdraws from 2023 French Open due to knee injury | Tennis News

Australian skilled tennis participant, Nick Kyrgios, has withdrawn from the 2023 French Open due to a knee injury that he suffered in January, which additionally dominated him out of the Australian Open.

Kyrgios underwent surgical procedure in January for the knee injury, and in consequence, he overlooked all 3 ATP 1000 clay-court occasions main up to his withdrawal from the Roland Garros. His agent, Daniel Horsfall, had expressed optimism previous on Tuesday about Kyrgios’ possibilities for the event, pointing out that “we are trying everything we can to have Nick ready on court as soon as possible”. However, the news of his withdrawal from the access record was once later showed.

Despite having a troublesome dating with clay all through his profession, many believed that Kyrgios would play on the French Open this yr, particularly after he had promised to play the event for his female friend final yr. During an look in Houston in 2022 – which was once itself his first clay tournament since 2017 – Kyrgios had mentioned, “Next year I am going to go to Paris. I’m announcing that now, I’m going to the French Open.”

During the Diriyah Tennis Cup in December of the similar yr, Kyrgios had showed his intentions to take part within the clay-court Major, however has since had to withdraw.

Nadal ‘in race in opposition to time’ to be in a position for French Open

Meanwhile, former global No. 1 participant, Rafa Nadal, has became down a wildcard for subsequent week’s Challenger event in Bordeaux, as his participation within the French Open stays doubtful. Nadal has been suffering with a hip injury and has no longer performed since January’s Australian Open. The clay-court tournament director, Jean-Baptiste Perlant, has said that Nadal’s agent, Carlos Costa, had declined the wildcard be offering: “He very kindly told me that Nadal was continuing his preparation at home, that he was not ready, and was in a race against time to be ready for the French Open.”

Nadal has received the French Open a document 14 instances, and his doable absence from the event would come as an enormous blow to his enthusiasts and the tennis neighborhood at massive.

Raducanu posts photograph on social media after 3rd and ultimate surgical procedure

Fellow tennis participant and present British No.1, Emma Raducanu, could also be going through a difficult season due to a sequence of surgical procedures. The 2021 US Open champion has passed through 3 surgical procedures in as many weeks for accidents to each her palms and one ankle. Consequently, she has had to withdraw from each the French Open and Wimbledon this yr.

A up to date social media post by way of Raducanu confirmed her in just right spirits, marking her 3rd and ultimate process with a caption that learn, “opa. 3/3”. The surgical procedures got here after she pulled out of the Madrid Open final month with a hand injury, pronouncing later that she can be sidelined for a number of months after opting for to have a couple of surgical procedures to rectify her health issues.

The former British No.1, Johanna Konta, is positive about Raducanu’s possibilities, pointing out that “there have been a lot of athletes throughout history that have had surgery young and they still come back stronger, come back better and do brilliant things in the sport.”

Raducanu will now be interested in a protracted rehabilitation and restoration length earlier than returning to the pro tennis circuit. Despite the demanding situations that she faces, there’s hope that she’s going to come again more potent and proceed to encourage tennis enthusiasts world wide.