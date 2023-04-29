Nick Saban explains Tyler Buchner joining Alabama QB race: ‘We needed to add some competition in the room’

Alabama trainer Nick Saban has introduced the addition of quarterback Tyler Buchner, who just lately dedicated to the crew as a switch from Notre Dame. With the departure of former Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young from the crew after 3 seasons, Saban and first-year offensive coordinator Tommy Rees are tasked with discovering the crew’s new beginning QB for the 2023 season. Speaking on ESPN’s College GameDay forward of the first spherical of the NFL Draft, Saban defined that they had been taking a look to building up competition for the function, and that Buchner had the proper persona and angle to be a good affect on the crew.

Buchner is a former four-star prospect from the elegance of 2021 who gained the beginning process to start the 2022 season at Notre Dame. Unfortunately, a shoulder damage brought about him to be out for a number of months, all the way through which era he was once not able to play. He after all made a comeback all the way through Notre Dame’s 45-38 loss to South Carolina in the Gator Bowl. In his two seasons taking part in school soccer, he has finished 67 of 118 passes for 949 yards, six touchdowns, and 8 interceptions.

Buchner will probably be joining a quarterback race that includes Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson, Eli Holstein, and Dylan Longergan. After the contemporary Alabama spring sport, no competitor has but emerged as a transparent winner of the beginning spot. Saban has mentioned that they sought after to give all of the quarterbacks a good shot all the way through spring follow.

In the finish, Buchner’s addition has executed not anything however make the competition for one in every of the highest-profile quarterback jobs in school soccer even fiercer. Whoever wins the spot will probably be getting into the sneakers of Young and following in a quarterback lineage at Alabama that still options contemporary Pro Bowl avid gamers Mac Jones and Jalen Hurts.