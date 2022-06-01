Nickelodeon Slime Cup features Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm joining Justin Herbert, Saquon Barkley

The “Nickelodeon Slime Cup” was introduced on Tuesday as a enjoyable, kid-centric golf occasion that includes a few of the largest names not solely in skilled golf but additionally in skilled sports activities. Happening on June 25, individuals who tune in can count on to see a seven-hole match on a tricked-out golf course made particularly for the viewing pleasure.

Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm and Lexi Thompson will lead the 4 groups and associate up with different athletes, actors and Nickelodeon stars. Becoming a member of the 4 captains are NFL famous person Justin Herbert who will play with Rahm in addition to New York Giants operating again Saquon Barkley who will compete alongside Thompson.

Listed here are the groups for the occasion:

Inexperienced Workforce: Skilled golfer Collin Morikawa, actor, host and writer Terry Crews and Nick star Jaidyn Triplett.

Skilled golfer Collin Morikawa, actor, host and writer Terry Crews and Nick star Jaidyn Triplett. Pink Workforce: Skilled golfer and up to date PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, WWE star Nikki Bella and Nick star Isaiah Crews.

Skilled golfer and up to date PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, WWE star Nikki Bella and Nick star Isaiah Crews. Crimson Workforce: Skilled golfer Jon Rahm, NFL star Justin Herbert and Nick star Kate Godfrey.

Skilled golfer Jon Rahm, NFL star Justin Herbert and Nick star Kate Godfrey. Orange Workforce: Skilled golfer Lexi Thompson, NFL star Saquon Barkley and Nick star Tyler Wladis.

“Nickelodeon delivers a tee-rific golf competitors with Nickelodeon Slime Cup, a brand-new particular produced with key members from the workforce behind the favored made-for-TV golf franchise, The Match,” Nickelodeon acknowledged in a press release. “The hour-long particular will function 4 groups as they compete on a ‘Nick-ified’ golf course to succeed in an unpredictable last spherical happening inside the enduring Rose Bowl stadium. Nickelodeon Slime Cup will simulcast on Saturday, June 25, at eight p.m. (ET/PT) throughout Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons.”

Whereas it might not be the inexperienced of the Masters jacket, those that are topped champions will don a Nick orange blazer. That’s not to say gamers will likely be left with none inexperienced because the eventual winners will even obtain the privilege of being slimed.