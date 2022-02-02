Nicki Minaj Alleges The City Girls ‘Don’t Like’ Her

Ahead of the release of her new single with Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj has been in these virtual streets on a press tour and she’s being surprisingly candid.

While appearing on the syndicated radio show The Morning Hustle, Nicki was asked about her feelings on possibly ever doing a feature with The City Girls, and the Queens rapper basically gave the host a soft “no” in response. Allegedly Caresha and JT voiced that they didn’t like the rapper at one point on social media — and Nicki remembered.

“A few years ago, I saw a video of them and I asked someone on their team at that time. I asked someone about them, I was thinking about jumping on a record. One of their records that was out at the time. Then, social media happened with when people will say things about someone, like an artist. Whether they tweet it or say it. Or whether it gets pulled out of them in an interview or something like that.”

Nicki’s Barbz have already dug up the alleged tweet from JT that read,

“I just don’t like Nicki she feel she really run sh*t h*e please I want Cardi to take completely over and push that b*tch to the back”

Nicki continued, explaining that her decision to skip a City Girls collaboration is all about the principle.

“An artist is a human being first — If I was about to go out to dinner with you tonight and then I get something that says, ‘Yo, she don’t really fuck with you like that. She was saying this and she don’t really like you…’ I’m not gonna go out to dinner with you anymore because I know that I like you but you don’t really like me.”

Although the alleged shade from JT was tweeted in 2017, last year The City Girls did reveal to The Shaderoom that they consider Nicki to be their “dream” person to work with.

Do YOU think Nicki should let the past be the past in this situation? Hit play to hear her address why she won’t be working with JT or Caresha anytime soon.