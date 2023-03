NBA Youngboy reunites with Nicki Minaj for a track titled “WTF.” The song is slated to drop on April 7, along with the preorder link to Youngboy’s upcoming album, Don’t Try This At Home.

“WTF” will mark the latest collaboration between the rappers, who both appeared on Mike Will Made-It‘s “What That Speed Bout?!” and Youngboy’s “I Admit.” It will appear on Don’t Try This At Home, out on April 21. The project is said to have 33 tracks.