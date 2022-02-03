Nicki Minaj Makes Amends With The City Girls In Private Conversation

Exciting news for hip-hop fans.

Nicki Minaj put her ill feelings about JT and Yung Miami of The City Girls aside and the ladies hashed out their differences in a private conversation she announced.

On social media yesterday, Nicki revealed she had a ‘great conversation’ with the City Girls. Prior to the ladies speaking things out, a clip of Nicki explaining why she wouldn’t work with them went viral on social media. Nick claimed to have wanted to collaborate with the group but was reminded that the girls allegedly spoke poorly of her online in tweets.

Nicki said, “Why would I work with somebody that doesn’t like me?” in response to a question about collaborating with them. The issue seems to be resolved now that the ladies have spoken in private. Nicki announced,

“Just had a great convo with @ThegirlJT & @YungMiami305. Let’s move on & make new memories y’all.”

JT followed up in a retweet, calling Nicki her “Sag sister.” Take a look below.

Good for them! Nicki seems to be taking the high road these days. The rapper revealed in an interview with Power 106 Los Angeles, that she’s choosing to avoid more sexually focused tracks at the moment.

“Six different girls sent me a song in the last few months, and for whatever reason, a couple of them were more sexual.”

Nicki explained she’s not in a headspace to tackle that kind of material so soon after giving birth to her son, Papa Bear.

“I just didn’t do the record, but if I was to do it…I wouldn’t water down the bars on it. Nobody’s ever gonna pressure me again to work with someone I don’t want to,” she said.’

You can peep the conversation around the 6:30 mark.