Nicki Minaj Working Toward Starting Own Record Label and Management Company

In an interview with former rapper turned podcaster Joe Budden, Nicki Minaj revealed plans to deal with her entrepreneurial endeavors.
Her enterprise aspirations embrace following within the footsteps of Lil Wayne, who signed her to his document label, Younger Cash. Not solely does she intend on beginning her personal document label, however she additionally plans on managing different artists as nicely.
“I’m creating my very own administration firm,” Minaj instructed Budden. “I’m additionally doing my document firm. I’ve a few artists that I’ll begin the document firm with. I’ll communicate on that nearer to album time.” She additionally disclose that her present Queen Radio is returning on one other platform.
Minaj does have aspirations to be as profitable in enterprise as Jay-Z.
“The feminine rappers earlier than me, I’d at all times say they need to have retired as moguls. And I’d say, ‘Why isn’t there a feminine model of Jay-Z, who at the moment, even after I was coming in, we may see that he was on mogul standing,” she mentioned. “So I used to be like, ‘I’m gonna be that particular person, I’m gonna do this.’ Even what I’ve carried out, I haven’t carried out what I need to do, what I have to do, what I’ll do but.”
The Queens-bred rapper additionally spoke of giving respect to the feminine rappers who got here earlier than her and defined the rationale she selected to get beauty surgical procedure at first of her profession. The dialog additionally included her style sense, being a trendsetter, and her questioning why she or some other rapper, particularly Lil Kim, haven’t gotten the prospect to be on the duvet of Vogue.
Budden additionally requested about her doing the Swizz Beats/Timbaland Verzuz competitors and who she would go up towards. She additionally spoke of upcoming tasks, which embrace a documentary and potential film function.
Take a look at the total interview beneath: