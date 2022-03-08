Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio headed to Amazon’s new app, Amp

Paras Griffin/WireImage

On Tuesday, Amazon announced the launch of a new live radio app, Amp, which will become home to shows by artists like Pusha T, Tinashe, Travis Barker, Nicki Minaj and more.

Alongside original radio shows from today’s biggest celebrities, app users will be able to DJ their own live radio show, using catalogs of tens of millions of licensed songs from Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group and a long list of independent music companies, such as Beggars Group, Believe, CD Baby and PIAS, according to Amazon’s statement.

“Radio has always been about music and culture,” Amp VP John Ciancutti said. “But imagine if you were inventing the medium for the first time today. You’d combine what people love about radio — spontaneous talk, new music discovery, diverse personalities, and broad programming — with all that’s made possible by today’s technology. You’d make it so anybody with a phone, a voice, and a love for music could make their own show. And that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

Amp will allow users to set up a show and go live, play hits or deep cuts, talk sports, riff on pop culture, and curate playlists, all for free.

The app is available for download starting Tuesday. An Amazon account is needed to join and use the app. Find out more at OnAmp.com.

