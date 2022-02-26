Niecy Nash & Jessica Betts Become First Same-Sex Couple To Cover ESSENCE

“What I used to be and am nonetheless drawn to is Jessica’s soul…”

Niecy Nash opens up about her love for spouse Jessica Betts in ESSENCE’s newest cowl story.

Emmy award-winning actress Niecy Nash and her spouse, singer Jessica Betts, have made historical past this week by changing into the primary same-sex couple featured on ESSENCE’s cover.

This isn’t the primary time the romantic companions have turned heads with their romance within the public eye. Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts sealed their love in an intimate California ceremony again in August of 2020, beautiful followers throughout social media. Quick ahead to the current day and the companions inform ESSENCE author Demetria Lucas about every little thing from what they love about one another to how they dealt with the general public’s preliminary response to their union.

Niecy on what she loves essentially the most about being together with her spouse, Jessica Betts.

“The least of my attraction is gender…What I used to be and am nonetheless drawn to is Jessica’s soul. She was essentially the most stunning soul I had ever met in my life. Now that I’ve skilled it, I can’t think about going by way of life with out it…”

Again in 2020, Neicy shocked social media by sharing photographs from her and Jessica’s shock marriage ceremony. The couple defined to Lucas what their preliminary response to the chatter was like:

“Lots of people thought it was like a film or some promo,” Niecy remembers, nonetheless in disbelief on the response. “They began calling everyone, and we had been like, ‘That is insane.’ I by no means knew why the place you lay your head is such a giant deal to different individuals. I used to be like, ‘Folks care?’” “She was actually shocked,” Jessica provides. “I knew there was going to be some banter round it. However I didn’t know that it was actually going to”—Niecy chimes in together with her spouse, they usually full the sentence collectively, one thing they do lots— “break the Web!”

Hilarious! And don’t they give the impression of being nice???

Essence’s Deputy Editor Cori Murray stated of the historic cowl,

“We rejoice the Bettses as the primary same-sex couple to make the quilt of ESSENCE. Their union serves as proof that real love can blossom in surprising locations in the event you’re courageous sufficient to embrace it.”

How candy!

For the complete cowl story click on HERE.