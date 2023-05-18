Nike app no longer listing Ja Morant’s upcoming ‘Hunger’ sneakers after Grizzlies star’s latest gun incident

The new Ja Morant’s “Hunger” Ja 1 sneakers have been scheduled for liberate on May 25, however they’re no longer being indexed at the Nike and Finish Line apps. The two-tone sneakers featured a mismatched purple and blue colorway and have been to be had in each apps as of Tuesday. Despite being got rid of from two apps, the SNKRS and Hibbett Sports apps nonetheless have the sneakers to be had via a chance device.

Allegations encompass Ja Morant after Memphis Grizzlies suspended him because of a video posted on Instagram. In the video, Morant is observed conserving a gun, and the NBA is these days investigating the incident to resolve whether or not Morant will face further consequences because of his movements. It isn’t the primary time Morant has been embroiled in an argument involving weapons, as he won an eight-game suspension in March after he was once additionally observed conserving a weapon in an Instagram Live video from a Colorado nightclub. That incident resulted in Nike delaying the discharge of Morant’s first Ja 1 sneaker.

Nike launched a commentary referring to Morant’s determination, announcing they favored his duty and prioritization of his well-being, and that they supported him in getting the toughen he wanted.