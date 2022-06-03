Nike founder Phil Knight, Dodgers owner Alan Smolinisky make offer to buy Portland Trail Blazers, per report

Nike founder Phil Knight and Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky have made a proposal north of $2 billion to buy the Portland Path Blazers, in line with Adrian Wojnarowski. Nonetheless, regardless of Knight and Smolinisky’s curiosity within the workforce, the Blazers’ present possession group says the team isn’t for sale.

Former Blazers proprietor Paul Allen died in 2018, and a belief headed by Allen’s sister, Jody, has managed and operated the workforce since. Allen initially purchased the Blazers in 1988 for $70 million. Allen’s belief additionally owns the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks, and it has been reported that the belief had been planning to promote each franchises. Wojnarowski studies that different potential patrons have examined the waters in inserting a bid to purchase the Blazers, and whereas the present possession group insists the workforce is not on the market proper now, Knight and Smolinisky will continue to pursue a purchase order of the franchise.

Knight has apparent roots in Oregon, as Nike’s headquarters are positioned in Beaverton, a suburb outdoors of Portland. Knight’s presence within the proposed possession group speaks to that group’s need to maintain the Blazers in Portland transferring ahead, in line with Wojnarowski. Knight stepped down as chairman and CEO of Nike in 2016 after over 50 years.

Portland is likely one of the NBA’s smaller markets, however the Blazers have at all times obtained strong help from their followers. The Minnesota Timberwolves, one other small-market workforce, just lately bought for $1.5 billion to an possession group that includes former MLB star Alex Rodriguez and tech entrepreneur Marc Lore.

A change in possession could be one other one among many adjustments that the group has skilled just lately. Along with annual roster turnover, the workforce just lately moved on from long-time head coach Terry Stotts final offseason and changed him with Chauncey Billups. The workforce additionally fired normal supervisor Neil Olshey in December after an investigation into his office conduct and changed him with Joe Cronin.

If Knight and Smolinisky proceed their pursuit of shopping for the Blazers, the Allen belief might don’t have any alternative however to promote in the event that they’re given a Godfather supply that will be insane to show down.