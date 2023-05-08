Nikola Jokic just had one of the best losses in playoff history

Nikola Jokic used to be just about main the Denver Nuggets to a 3-1 benefit over the Phoenix Suns in the 2d spherical of their collection on Sunday. Jokic scored 53 issues on 20 of 30 capturing, with 11 assists and 4 rebounds in 39 mins of play. Despite his spectacular efficiency, the Suns defeated the Nuggets with a last ranking of 129-124, tying the collection 2-2.

Devin Booker persisted his spectacular run in the playoffs and is on his solution to make history offensively. Kevin Durant used to be nearly as excellent, however they are each uplifting an another way damaged squad to the degree of the Western Conference’s quantity one seed. However, Jokic may no longer be blamed for the loss. His efficiency used to be amongst the best now we have noticed in a postseason defeat. Check out some statistics to turn out it:

Only 47 avid gamers had ever scored 50 issues in a playoff recreation going into Sunday. Of the ones 47, handiest 10 avid gamers had misplaced. Jokic turned into the eleventh participant. With 53 issues, he had the fourth-highest scoring feat in a playoff loss in NBA history, becoming a member of avid gamers Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard, and Michael Jordan.

Going into Sunday, handiest 18 avid gamers had ever recorded a 50-point double-double in the playoffs. Jokic turned into the nineteenth participant, however he used to be handiest the 5th participant to lose the recreation. He joined Donovan Mitchell, Russell Westbrook, Billy Cunningham, and his personal teammate, Jamal Murray.

Going into Sunday, handiest 9 avid gamers had ever shot 66% from the box in a 50-point playoff recreation. Jokic made it 10 avid gamers, however he used to be handiest the 2d to lose the recreation. Once once more, this corporate comprises Donovan Lillard.

Lillard is the one who comes up statistically. According to John Hollinger’s recreation ranking metric, Lillard had the largest playoff recreation in NBA history, regardless of result. Lillard’s playoff recreation happened in 2021 in opposition to Denver, which went into two overtimes, and ended with Lillard’s defeat in spite of 55 issues on 12 made 3-pointers. Jokic’s recreation ranking used to be less than Lillard’s at 42.4. It would nonetheless rank his loss as the Thirtieth-best playoff efficiency in NBA history and the seventh-best in a loss. However, it falls in the back of Lillard because of turnovers and an absence of rebounds, in addition to Lillard’s 3-point barrage.

In context, Jokic earned a place on the shortlist for the largest playoff performances, and it will be historical despite the fact that he had received. Denver’s loss all over the bench mins wasn’t Jokic’s fault. The Nuggets used 3 reserves in Game 4, and all of them had a point-differential of no less than minus-10. Meanwhile, Booker and the Suns in the long run were given sufficient from their function avid gamers to safe the win. Although the Nuggets would have most popular to win, Jokic’s position amongst history’s largest losers may function a comfort. His efficiency used to be to not blame for the loss.