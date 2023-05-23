Nikola Jokic makes triple-double history in sweep of Lakers, and he’s not done yet

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets have made it to their first NBA Finals in franchise history by means of sweeping the Lakers. Jokic was once awarded the Western Conference Finals MVP (now referred to as the Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson award) after averaging 27 issues, 14.7 rebounds, and 11.3 assists right through the sequence.

Here are some exceptional playoff information that Jokic broke, in keeping with CBS Sports analysis:

Jokic scored 30 issues, gathered 14 rebounds, and made 13 assists in the general recreation in opposition to the Lakers, which is his 8th triple-double of the playoffs and an NBA report for a unmarried postseason, and he nonetheless has one sequence left.

Jokic’s playoff averages of 29.9 issues, 13.3 rebounds, and 10.3 assists make him the primary participant in history to reasonable a triple-double throughout the first 15 video games of a postseason. If he rankings no less than six assists in Game 1 of the Finals, he’s going to be the primary to reasonable a triple-double via 16 video games.

By averaging 27.8 issues, 14.5 rebounds, and 11.7 assists in opposition to the Lakers, Jokic changed into the primary participant in history to reasonable a triple-double in a best-of-7 sequence sweep.

Jokic already owns two of the highest 5 best possible scoring averages in a participant who has averaged a triple-double right through a complete playoff sequence, hanging up 34.5 issues, 13.2 rebounds, and 10.3 assists in opposition to the Suns in the second one spherical.

PLAYER (Triple-Double) PPG YEAR Russell Westbrook 37.4 2017 Nikola Jokic 34.5 2023 LeBron James 33.6 2017 Wilt Chamberlain 28.0 1967 Nikola Jokic 27.8 2023

Furthermore, Jamal Murray completed an excellent 52.7/40.5/95.0 capturing break up in opposition to the Lakers, making him the primary participant in history to shoot 50-40-90 in a best-of-7 sequence sweep. It is difficult to defeat the Nuggets with the Jokic-Murray pair functioning at this remarkable stage. Only another crew may have the danger to problem Denver, and it’ll most likely be the Miami Heat, who’re at the verge of their sweep over