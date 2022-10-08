Nirundorn/Tokac Semifinals Bound at ITA All-American Championships

Tanapatt Nirundorn

Togan Tokac

TULSA, Okla –andare proving to be a dynamic freshman duo within the doubles important draw at the ITA All-American Championships as they’ve superior to the semifinals of the match.

The Gators pair performed their fifth ranked match at the match towards No. 25 Trey Hilderbrand and Noah Schachter from Texas A&M and effectively made fast work of the Aggies.

With a dominant first set victory, 6-3, Nirundorn and Tokac transformed on one break level to go up 3-1 and cruised the remainder of the primary body.

The second set proved to be the most important check of match because the freshmen went the gap. Hilderbrand and Schachter picked up a break level to go up 5-3, however Nirundorn and Tokac answered with profitable two consecutive video games to tie the second set at 5 apiece. The Aggies gained their service recreation to guide 6-5, however Tokac held serve sending the second body to a tiebreak. Florida closed out the match and gained the tiebreak with ease, 7-3.

Nirundorn and Tokac will subsequent face No. 26 Brian Cernoch and Ryan Seggerman from North Carolina of their semifinal match at 2 p.m. ET.