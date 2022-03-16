NIT bracket 2022: Tournament schedule, dates, college basketball scores, times for the 32-team field

Simply two days after being left on the doorstep of the NCAA Match following a late season cost, Texas A&M rallied for a 74-62 victory over Alcorn State within the first spherical of the NIT on Tuesday. The Aggies deployed a rotation of 11 gamers, all of whom logged not less than eight minutes because the crew returned to the courtroom following its four-day run on the SEC Match that culminated with a loss to Tennessee in Sunday’s title sport.

Tyrece Radford led the way in which with 14 factors for A&M whereas Dominic Brewton led Alcorn State with 20 factors. The Aggies superior to play Oregon within the second spherical after the Geese beat Utah State 83-72 in different NIT motion on Tuesday. Xavier was one other NIT crew in motion simply over 48 hours after studying it missed the NCAA Match. The Musketeers survived as effectively, advancing to the second spherical with a 72-68 win over Cleveland State.

The night time’s greatest NIT sport was between Texas State and North Texas, because the Imply Inexperienced outlasted the Bobcats 67-63 in extra time. That sport was certainly one of two in-state showdowns on Tuesday, as Vanderbilt outlasted cross-town foe Belmont by a rating of 82-71 behind 24 factors from Jordan Wright.

Success within the NIT doesn’t at all times predict greater issues the next season, however it will probably. Final season’s champion, Memphis, is within the NCAA Match subject this season. Baylor reached the Candy 16 in 2013 after an NIT title in 2012, and West Virginia did the identical in 2007 after profitable the NIT in 2006. Here’s a take a look at the full bracket.

2022 NIT schedule



Video games within the first three rounds to be performed on the higher-seeded crew’s house enviornment

Tuesday, March 15

(1) Oklahoma 89, Missouri St. 75

(3) VCU 90, Princeton 79

(4) Vanderbilt 82, Belmont 71

(2) North Texas 67, Texas St. 63

(2) Xavier 72, Cleveland St. 68

Oregon 83, (4) Utah St. 72

(1) Texas A&M 74, Alcorn St. 62

St. Bonaventure 76, (4) Colorado 68

(4) Washington St. 63, Santa Clara 50

Wednesday, March 16

Toledo vs. (1) Dayton — 7 p.m. on ESPN+

(3) Wake Forest vs. Towson — 7 p.m. on ESPN+

(3) Mississippi State vs. Virginia — 7 p.m. on ESPN2

(3) Saint Louis vs. Northern Iowa — eight p.m. on ESPN+

(1) SMU vs. Nicholls — eight p.m. on ESPN+

(3) Florida vs. Iona — 9 p.m. on ESPN2

(2) BYU vs. Lengthy Seaside St. — 9 p.m. on ESPN+

Quarterfinals: March 19-20

Semifinals: March 22-23

Semifinals: March 29 (Madison Sq. Backyard)

Championship: March 31 (Madison Sq. Backyard)