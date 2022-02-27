No. 1 DeSoto takes ‘Legacy Tour’ to state tourney after win over Duncanville in 6A Region II final

As the DeSoto girls basketball team tries to win a second straight Class 6A state championship, it has dubbed this playoff run as its Legacy Tour.

Players even wore shirts with those words on the back Saturday as they warmed up for a matchup of nationally ranked teams at Ellis Davis Field House. It’s a way to remind the nation’s No. 2-ranked team that a group of six Division I signees has a chance to leave its mark as the greatest senior class to ever come through DeSoto.

With four-star LSU signee Sa’Myah Smith flirting with a triple-double, DeSoto overcame a slow start and added another regional title to its legacy by beating 11-time state champion Duncanville 60-47 in the Class 6A Region II final at Ellis Davis Field House. It was DeSoto’s 12th consecutive playoff win — all by double digits — and it put DeSoto in the UIL state tournament for the third time in four years.

DeSoto, ranked No. 1 in the state, will be joined at the state tournament by No. 2 Humble Summer Creek, No. 3 San Antonio Clark and No. 5 South Grand Prairie. The state semifinal pairings will be announced by the UIL on Sunday.

“We talk to them a lot about leaving a legacy here at DeSoto,” coach Andrea Robinson said. “These ladies brought DeSoto its first state championship, and we’re really working hard for them to bring a second, to go back-to-back.”

DeSoto’s dynasty might have never happened if Robinson hadn’t had a last-minute change of heart in 2018. That year, Robinson was introduced as Fort Worth Brewer’s new girls basketball coach at a press conference, but she then backed out of that job and decided to stay at DeSoto, which to that point had made only made one appearance at state, in 2008.

DeSoto guard Ja’Mia Harris (4) captures a video as she celebrates with teammates following their 60-48 victory over Duncanville to advance to the state tournament. The two teams played their Class 6A Region ll girls championship basketball game at Ellis Davis Field House in Dallas on February 26, 2022. (Steve Hamm/ Special Contributor) (Steve Hamm)

Now, DeSoto (33-2) will take an 11-game winning streak into state and will be a heavy favorite to become the first back-to-back Class 6A state champion since Duncanville in 2016 and 2017. The last three times that DeSoto and Duncanville met in the playoffs, the winner went on to win a state championship.

DeSoto has won six in a row against a Duncanville team that came into the game ranked No. 16 in the nation by ESPN. That was after Duncanville dominated the series from 2012 to 2020, winning 18 of 19 matchups, including wins by 41, 34, 50 and 29 points.

DeSoto has won back-to-back regional finals against a Duncanville program that has made 26 appearances at the state tournament, which is third-most in UIL history behind Nazareth and Canyon. But beating Duncanville for a third time this season wasn’t easy.

Smith, rated the 58th-best player in the nation in the Class of 2022 by ESPN’s HoopGurlz, didn’t score in the first quarter as DeSoto fell behind 16-8.

“For whatever reason, when we play Duncanville, we’re trying to win it right there. We come out and try to win it instantly, rather than taking each quarter and each possession at a time,” Robinson said.

DeSoto had allowed just 26.5 points per game in its previous 10 games, but it couldn’t stop Duncanville early on as junior Victoria Flores and freshman Kaylinn Kemp scored six points apiece in the opening quarter. Was Smith worried that her high school career might be coming to an end?

“Not at all,” she said. “We’ve been down by more before, even in the state game.”

DeSoto fell behind by 11 in the second quarter in last year’s state final before rallying to beat nationally ranked and then-undefeated Cypress Creek 53-37, closing the game on a 45-18 run. DeSoto also trailed Duncanville by 11 in the third quarter the last time these teams met, on Jan. 25, before rallying for a 51-47 win.

Smith, a 6-4 forward known for her intimidating presence in the paint on both offense and defense, didn’t panic Saturday and started the second quarter by hitting back-to-back 3-pointers as DeSoto outscored Duncanville 20-4 in the quarter to take a 28-20 lead into halftime. Smith finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and six blocked shots.

“Our coach, she yelled at us [after the first quarter],” said DeSoto 6-4 forward Amina Muhammad, a four-star Texas signee. “She told us to go harder. She is really encouraging when she yells at us.”

Duncanville (34-7) closed to within 33-29 in the third quarter, but DeSoto responded with a 14-4 run to seize control, a spurt that included five points from SMU signee Jiya Perry. Mississippi signee Ayanna Thompson scored 12 points off the bench for DeSoto, Kansas State signee Ja’Mia Harris scored 10 and Muhammad finished with nine points.

Duncanville, which will return four of its five starters next season, was led by 17 points from junior guard Tristen Taylor.

More UIL regional final coverage

Class 6A Div. I | Class 6A Div. II | Class 5A Div. I | Class 5A Div. II | Class 4A/3A

***

Find more high school sports coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.