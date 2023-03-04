No. 1 Oklahoma Beats No. 14 Kentucky 18-0 on Friday Night – UK Athletics

NORMAN, Okla. – The top-ranked (*14*) Sooners defeated No. 14 Kentucky on Friday night time 18-0 within the opening day of the 2023 (*14*) Tournament.

The Sooners scored 3 runs within the first inning, 4 runs in the second one inning and 11 runs within the backside of the fourth inning to win the sport in 5.

Kentucky will play each (*14*) and Illinois-Chicago on Saturday afternoon in the second one day of the match. UK performs UIC at 1:30 p.m. ET adopted through a rematch with the Sooners at 4 p.m. ET or half-hour after the overall out of the UK/UIC sport.

(*14*) pitcher Alex Storako threw a no-hitter within the sport and allowed one batter to succeed in, as Erin Coffel reached by way of a success through pitch within the height of the primary.

Key Play

The key play within the sport for Kentucky was once a double play became through Kennedy Sullivan within the backside of the 3rd inning, the one body during which OU didn’t sore within the contest. With no outs and a runner on first, Sullivan took a chopper again to the circle and fired to 2d for an out earlier than Taylor Ebbs made a pleasing stab to start with to solidify the double play.

Key Player

Kennedy Sullivan was once the important thing participant for the Wildcats, pitching 1.2 inning with 3 runs allowed in her time within the circle.

Key Stat

Friday night time’s consequence tied the Kentucky program file for probably the most runs given up in one sport (Florida 2001, LSU 2004).

Run Recap

A two-run RBI hit and a UK defensive miscue gave OU the early lead within the backside of the primary off of the bat of Jocelyn Erikson. OU 3, UK 0

A grand slam from Kinzie Hansen within the backside of the second one inning made it seven for the Sooners. OU 7, UK 0

(*14*) scored 11 runs within the backside of the fourth with 5 house runs, together with 3 in a row at one level within the inning and 5 walks sprinkled in. The homers within the body got here from Jayda Coleman, Erikson, Alynah Torres and Kinzie Hansen. FINAL – (*14*) 18, Kentucky 0

