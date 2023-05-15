No. 10/7 Softball selected to 22nd NCAA Regional in program history

AUSTIN, TX – The softball program of The University of Texas has been selected because the No. 13 general seed for the approaching NCAA Division I Softball Championship due to its general efficiency in the 2023 common season in addition to the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championships held remaining week. This marks the program’s 18th consecutive bid to the NCAA Tournament Field of 64.

The workforce has additionally been selected as one of the most 16 NCAA Regional websites and is lately ranked tenth in the newest USA Today/NFCA Coaches and seventh in the newest ESPN.com/USA Softball polls, with a document of 42-13-1. The Longhorns will host the Big East champions Seton Hall (42-16) along side at-large choices Texas A&M (33-19) from the Southeastern Conference (SEC), and Texas State (34-23-1) competing in the Sun Belt Conference.

The winner of the 2023 NCAA Austin Regional will have the ability to advance to face the winner of the Knoxville Regional, the place the No. 4 nationwide seed Tennessee (44-8) is webhosting Indiana (42-16), Louisville (35-18), and Northern Kentucky (23-30).

This is the primary time because the 2021 season that Texas is webhosting a NCAA Regional. In 2021, the Longhorns defeated then-No. 10 Oregon, 1-0, in the 7th recreation of the regional after which went on to play then-No. 7 Oklahoma State in the NCAA Stillwater Super Regional.

NCAA Austin Regional Schedule

Friday, May 19

4 PM CT – Seton Hall vs. Texas (Game 1)

6:30 PM CT – Texas State vs. Texas A&M (Game 2)

Saturday, May 20

2 PM CT – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 (Game 3)

4:30 PM CT – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (Game 4)

7 PM – Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3 (Game 5)

Sunday, May 21

1 PM CT – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5 (Game 6)

3:30 PM CT – Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6, if vital (Game 7)

FOLLOW US

To get the newest information at the workforce, observe @TexasSoftball on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For normal athletic news, @TexasLonghorns on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook is where to glance.