No. 10 Women’s Tennis preview: at Rice

No. 10 TEXAS (8-2) at Rice (5-4)

When: Saturday, March 4 (11 a.m. CT)

Where: George R. Brown Tennis Center (Houston, Texas)

Live Video and Scoring Link: https://riceowls.com/sports/2022/1/21/tennis-live-12-court-config.aspx

Team Rankings: Texas is No. 10 in the most recent ITA Collegiate Tennis scores subsidized by way of Tennis-Point (Feb. 28). UT earned the No. 1 spot in remaining yr’s ultimate ballot and used to be No. 1 within the first 4 polls this season (Jan. 4, Jan. 18, Jan. 25 and Feb. 1). Texas has completed each and every of the remaining 5 years within the Top 10 of the overall ITA nationwide polls. UT earned a No. 6 score in 2018, No. 9 in 2019, No. 4 in 2020 and No. 1 in each 2021 and 2022.

Individual Rankings: Three UT avid gamers are incorporated within the present ITA nationwide Top 125 singles scores (Feb. 21): Charlotte Chavatipon (No. 60), Sabina Zeynalova (No. 79) and Marlee Zein (No. 97).

ITA Indoor Nationals in Review: Texas posted a 2-1 mark at the ITA National Team Indoor Championship (Feb. 10-12) in Seattle. The Longhorns earned a 4-0 sweep in opposition to host Washington within the Round of 16 earlier than shedding a 4-1 choice to No. 14 Iowa State within the quarterfinals. Texas concluded play with a 4-2 victory in opposition to No. 15 Oklahoma within the comfort bracket. Marlee Zein posted a 2-0 mark at No. 6 singles right through the match.

Dual-Match Success: Texas avid gamers have registered a 31-12 (.721) mark in dual-match singles play and a 16-5 (.762) report in dual-match doubles motion getting into Saturday’s tournament at Rice. Leading the way in which at the singles courts for the Longhorns are Charlotte Chavatipon (6-2), Sabina Zeynalova (5-1) and Nicole Rivkin (5-1). The tandem of Taisiya Pachkaleva and Rivkin have led the way in which at the doubles court docket with a 6-1 mark.

Successful Opening Dual-Match Weekend: The Longhorns opened the 2023 dual-match season with 3 house wins over a three-day stretch (Jan. 20-22). Texas earned a 4-0 win over North Texas on Jan. 20, a 5-2 victory in opposition to SMU on Jan. 21 and a 5-0 win over Tulane on Jan. 22.

Chavatipon Claims Big 12 Honor: Charlotte Chavatipon used to be named the Big 12 Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week (Jan. 24), marking the primary weekly convention honor of her profession. She posted an ideal 5-0 particular person report, together with a 3-0 mark in singles and a 2-0 report in doubles play in opposition to North Texas (Jan. 20), SMU (Jan. 21) and Tulane (Jan. 22). She performed at the No. 1 line in all 3 singles fits and received all 3 in immediately units, surrendering simply 13 video games in six units performed. Her singles motion used to be highlighted by way of a 6-4, 6-2 victory in opposition to No. 113 Hadley Doyle of SMU. On the doubles entrance, Chavatipon teamed with Sabina Zeynalova at the No. 1 line and earned a 2-0 report. The duo’s weekend used to be highlighted by way of a dominant 6-1 victory in opposition to SMU’s No. 32-ranked tandem of Jackie Nylander and Taylor Johnson (Jan. 21).

Solid Start to the Spring in Miami: Texas recorded a complete of twenty-two blended singles and doubles wins right through the three-day Miami Invitational (Jan. 13-15) in Coral Gables, Fla. Marlee Zein posted an ideal 5-0 report at the Miami Invitational, together with a 3-0 mark in singles play and a 2-0 slate in doubles.

Back-to-Back NCAA Team (*10*): Texas posted a 26-4 dual-match report right through the 2022 season and captured their second-straight and fourth NCAA group identify in program historical past with a 4-1 victory in opposition to Oklahoma within the championship tournament. UT up to now received NCAA (*10*) in 1993, 1995 and 2021. The Longhorns joined Stanford and Florida as the one colleges to copy as NCAA Division I Women’s Tennis nationwide champions since 1982.

Big 12 Preseason Favorite: Texas is picked to win the Big 12 Conference identify in a preseason vote of the league coaches. Coaches weren’t allowed to vote for their very own groups. UT used to be decided on because the preseason Big 12 favourite for a fifth-consecutive yr and 6th time within the ballot’s historical past. Texas won 8 of a conceivable 9 first-place votes and 80 issues in polling for the impending 2023 season. Oklahoma ranked moment with 73 issues and two first-place votes, whilst Oklahoma State used to be tabbed 3rd with 61 issues. Rounding out the ballot in descending order are Iowa State (59), Kansas (46), Baylor (43), Texas Tech (33), TCU (29), Kansas State (16) and West Virginia (10).

Joffe in Year Eight: Head Coach Howard Joffe is in his 8th season main the UT program. Under Joffe’s management, Texas claimed back-to-back NCAA group championships in 2021 and 2022 and has completed each and every of the remaining 5 years within the most sensible 10 of the overall ITA nationwide polls, incomes year-end scores of No. 6 in 2018, No. 9 in 2019, No. 4 in 2020 and No. 1 in each 2021 and 2022. The Longhorns even have captured 3 Big 12 regular-season championships (2018, 2019 and 2021) and 3 Big 12 postseason match titles (2018, 2021 and 2022) within the remaining 5 seasons.