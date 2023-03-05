No. 10 Women’s Tennis wins at Rice, 6-1

AUSTIN, Texas — The No. 10 University of Texas Women’s Tennis workforce claimed a 6-1 victory towards Rice (5-5) on Saturday afternoon at the George R. Brown Tennis Center. The Longhorns earned the doubles level and received five-of-six singles suits to strengthen to 9-2 at the season.

Texas took a 1-0 lead by way of claiming the doubles level. The duo of junior Charlotte (*10*) and sophomore Sabina Zeynalova posted an outstanding 6-2 victory on court docket 1 over Rice’s No. 50-ranked tandem of Diae El Jardi and Allison Zipoli. Rice’s pair of Saara Orav and Darya Schwartzman replied with a 6-2 win on court docket 3 towards junior Taisiya Pachkaleva and freshman Nicole Rivkin . The duo of freshman Nicole Khirin and graduate Marlee Zein clinched the doubles level with a 6-4 victory on court docket 2 over Maria Budin and Federica Trevisan.

Khirin briefly prolonged UT’s cushion to 2-0 with a dominant 6-1, 6-0 victory on court docket 1 towards Zipoli. No. 79 Zeynalova adopted with a 6-2, 6-3 win on court docket 3 towards El Jardi to extend the margin to 3-0, ahead of Pachkaleva clinched the whole dual-match victory with a 6-3, 6-4 win on court docket 4 over Sydney Berlin.

Playing out the rest singles suits, junior Malaika Rapolu added a 6-4, 6-3 victory on court docket 5 towards Budin. No. 60 (*10*) rallied for a 5-7, 6-2, 1-0 (10-8) win on court docket 2 over Trevisan. (*10*) confronted an 8-5 deficit within the third-set tremendous breaker, however she rattled off five-straight issues to near out the event. Schwartman claimed the lone level for the Owls with a hard-fought 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 victory on court docket 6 towards Rivkin.

Texas is again in motion when it opens Big 12 Conference play with a house event towards Oklahoma on Friday, March 10. First serve is about for 1 p.m. Central at the Texas Tennis Center.

#10 Texas 6, Rice 1

Singles – Order of end (1, 3, 4, 5, 2, 6)

Nicole Khirin (UT) def. Allison Zipoli (Rice), 6-1, 6-0 #60 Charlotte (*10*) (UT) def. Federica Trevisan (Rice), 5-7, 6-2, 1-0 (10-8) #79 Sabina Zeynalova (UT) def. Diae El Jardi (Rice), 6-2, 6-3 Taisiya Pachkaleva (UT) def. Sydney Berlin (Rice), 6-3, 6-4 Malaika Rapolu (UT) def. Maria Budin (Rice), 6-4, 6-3 Darya Schwartzman (Rice) def. Nicole Rivkin (UT), 6-2, 1-6, 6-4

Doubles – Order of end (1, 3, 2)