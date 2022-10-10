No. 11 OSU Takes On Arizona State

Arizona State (1-0) at No. 11 Oklahoma State (1-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Series report: Arizona State leads 2-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma State is making an attempt to maintain its momentum going. The Cowboys ended final season with a win over Notre Dame within the Fiesta Bowl and began this one with a victory over Central (*11*) that gave coach Mike Gundy his one hundred and fiftieth teaching win. Arizona State seeks its first win in opposition to a ranked opponent since October 2021.

KEY MATCHUP

Arizona State: QB Emory Jones vs. Oklahoma State’s move rush. Oklahoma State led the nation in sacks per sport final season, and most of that manufacturing is again. Jones, a switch from Florida, rushed for 758 yards final season and may need the mobility to keep away from Collin Oliver, Brock Martin and the remainder of Oklahoma State’s gifted move rushers.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arizona State RB Xazavian Valladay. The switch from Wyoming is the FBS’ energetic profession dashing chief with 3,397 yards. He rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns within the Sun Devils’ season-opening win over Northern Arizona. Oklahoma State restricted Central (*11*)’s Lew Nichols III, the nation’s high rusher final yr, to 72 yards on 26 carries.

Oklahoma State: QB Spencer Sanders. The senior leads the nation in whole offense after producing 463 yards and 6 whole touchdowns within the opener. He handed for a career-high 406 yards and 4 touchdowns and rushed for 57 yards and two scores.

FACTS & FIGURES

Gundy has a profession report of 150-69. … Arizona State coach Herm Edwards has a 6-6 profession report in opposition to ranked opponents. … Oklahoma State WR Braydon Johnson set new profession highs with six catches and 133 yards final week. … Oklahoma State has gained 9 straight at residence. … Arizona State held Northern Arizona to 120 whole yards. … Valladay wants 13 all-purpose yards to succeed in 4,000 for his profession.