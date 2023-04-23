No. 13 Men’s Golf preview: Big 12 Championship





The Big 12 Championship will happen from Monday, April 24 to Wednesday, April 26 at Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, Kansas. The layout for the event might be 36 holes of stroke play on Monday, adopted through 18 holes on each Tuesday and Wednesday. The direction at Prairie Dunes Country Club measures 6,947 yards and has a par-70 ranking. On Wednesday, the event might be televised on Big 12 Now/ESPN+, with Ryan Burr because the play-by-play announcer and Carl Paulson as analyst. Live scoring can be to be had at https://effects.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=workforce&tid=26021.

Texas has a powerful historical past on the Big 12 Championship, having claimed a complete of 8 workforce titles because the league’s inception in 1996-97. Additionally, seven person medalists on the event were from Texas. The present (*13*) workforce is ranked No. 13 within the Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches ballot and No. 15 within the GolfStat nationwide ratings. This 12 months’s Big 12 Championship includes a 10-team box, with Texas ranked 3rd in the back of No. 1 Texas Tech and No. 2 Oklahoma.

The (*13*) might be taking part in Monday’s first and 2d rounds with Oklahoma State and can get started at the 1st tee at 8:45 a.m. Central. In their final day trip, Texas completed tied for 6th position on the ASU Thunderbird Invitational with a 54-hole ranking of 4-under-par 848. Travis Vick used to be the lowest-scoring Texas person, completing eleventh with a three-round general of 5-under-par 208.

Throughout their spring marketing campaign, the (*13*) have carried out smartly, with highlights together with a workforce name on the Southwestern Invitational and a runner-up end on the Southern (*12*) Collegiate. Freshman Jacob Sosa made waves early within the season with a school-record 18-hole ranking of 11-under-par 61 on the Southwestern Invitational, whilst Christiaan Maas has a team-best stroke moderate of 70.04 and is ranked fifteenth nationally.

Texas head trainer John Fields has led the (*13*) to twenty NCAA Championship appearances in his 24 years on the helm, together with 4 workforce titles. Fields used to be named Golfweek’s Men’s National Coach of the Year final season for the 3rd time right through his tenure at Texas. The (*13*) might be represented on the Big 12 Championship through Christiaan Maas, Brian Stark, Travis Vick, Jacob Sosa, Mason Nome, and trade Keaton Vo.