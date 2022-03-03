No. 13 The Woodlands Highlanders

Welcome to the 2022 baseball season.

The season got started this week with non-district games beginning across the city. VYPE has previewed 22 public school teams in the city. Check out the season preview for the No. 12 The Woodlands Highlanders.

Coach Ron Eastman is a legend.

He has nearly 650 wins, he has stars in the MLB and State hardware in the trophy case. The Highlanders finished fourth in District 13-6A but ended up in the Regional Quarters before falling to district-mate Grand Oaks in three games. Back in the fold is District MVP Brayden Sharp (Baylor), who will be the ace and can completely mash

the ball at the plate. He will be joined by Carter Doucet (UL-L), who can also put the bat on the ball as a returning first-teamer. Behind the plate is Nathan Owens, getting everyone in position and calling the pitches. Parker McGill and Harrison DiPasquale will handle the middle-infield with a football mentality. Opposing base-runners better hit the deck. Jake Escovedo is a young talent at the plate and in the outfield and Ethan Coronel (HBU) should be the team’s No. 2 pitcher. Tyler Brautigam should also pitch in.

