No. 14 Texas Tech survives Oklahoma 56-55 in Big 12 semis







Mark Adams wasn’t about to make use of any type of flowery poetry to explain No. 14 Texas Tech’s 56-55 victory over Oklahoma within the Massive 12 Event semifinals Friday evening, as a substitute describing your complete 40 minutes as “ugly.”Then once more, it seems rather a lot prettier if you come out on high.Clarence Nagolny scored his solely factors of the evening on go-ahead foul photographs with lower than a minute left, and the Crimson Raiders held on by way of a frantic remaining stretch to advance to their second Massive 12 title sport. They may face sixth-ranked Kansas, a crew they cut up their regular-season conferences with, for the championship on Saturday evening.“We’ve bought an ideal group of fellows,” mentioned Adams, the Massive 12′s coach of the 12 months. “It was an unsightly sport and Oklahoma had rather a lot to do with it, however on the finish of the day, our guys pulled it out. They believed in one another and so they fought so exhausting.”Davion Warren and Kevin Obanor scored 11 factors apiece to guide the third-seeded Crimson Raiders (24-8), who have been main 56-54 and Kevin McCullar missed an opportunity to place the sport away when he didn’t make the entrance finish of a one-and-one. After a pair timeouts with lower than 30 seconds to go, the Sooners bought the ball to Jalen Hill, whose driving layup bounced off the glass and right into a rebound scrum. A whistle was known as on Nagolny, sending Jacob Groves to the road. He made the primary, however the second caromed into the backcourt, and Gibson turned the ball over whereas making a desperation drive to the basket earlier than time expired and the Crimson Raiders spilled off the bench.“I used to be simply attempting to get downhill and assault the protection,” Gibson mentioned. “Clearly I tripped up and fell.”Gibson completed with 16 factors, Jordan Goldwire had 15 and Hill 13 for the Sooners (18-15), who are actually left to sweat out Choice Sunday. Many believed they wanted one other win after upsetting third-ranked Baylor within the quarterfinals to really feel safe, and so they let it slip away within the closing seconds Friday evening.“This league is like none different,” first-year Oklahoma coach Porter Moser mentioned. “There’s no backside — it’s each evening — and also you’re taking part in in opposition to top-level groups, and we’ve competed each evening. We’ve received these video games. I’ve been within the NCAA Event. I’ve superior within the NCAA Event. I do know what an NCAA Event crew seems like and that is an NCAA Event crew.”The Sooners roared into the semifinals off that upset of the Bears, whereas the Crimson Raiders have been almost good in a 72-41 win over Iowa State that set the varsity file for largest margin of victory within the Massive 12 tourney.Neither crew appeared to hold an entire lot of that momentum into Friday evening. As an alternative, they performed a bodily, slow-paced first half wherein neither crew simply gained separation. Texas Tech twice had its result in eight earlier than Oklahoma fought again, counting on 11 first-half factors from Hill to maintain it shut. It wasn’t till Obanor hit back-to-back 3s with about four minutes to go that the Crimson Raiders started to drag away, and Adonis Arms knocked down a pair of free throws to ship third-seeded Texas Tech into halftime with a 37-26 lead.It will definitely reached 40-26 earlier than the Sooners mounted a cost.Over a span of seven half scoreless minutes, Texas Tech missed eight photographs, dedicated three turnovers and watched the shot-clock expire as soon as. Oklahoma responded with a 14-Zero run, which Gibson capped with a deep jumper from the highest of the important thing to provide give the Sooners a 45-44 lead — their first because it was 3-2 within the opening minutes.Then it was Texas Tech’s flip to reply: Gibson missed an ill-advised 3-pointer that was a runout and a simple basket for Warren, then Obanor and Warren scored twice extra in transition to provide the Crimson Raiders the lead again.It was tied twice down the stretch, together with 54-all heading into the ultimate minute.

Mark Adams wasn’t about to make use of any type of flowery poetry to explain No. 14 Texas Tech’s 56-55 victory over Oklahoma within the Massive 12 Event semifinals Friday evening, as a substitute describing your complete 40 minutes as “ugly.” Then once more, it seems rather a lot prettier if you come out on high. Clarence Nagolny scored his solely factors of the evening on go-ahead foul photographs with lower than a minute left, and the Crimson Raiders held on by way of a frantic remaining stretch to advance to their second Massive 12 title sport. They may face sixth-ranked Kansas, a crew they cut up their regular-season conferences with, for the championship on Saturday evening. “We’ve bought an ideal group of fellows,” mentioned Adams, the Massive 12′s coach of the 12 months. “It was an unsightly sport and Oklahoma had rather a lot to do with it, however on the finish of the day, our guys pulled it out. They believed in one another and so they fought so exhausting.” Davion Warren and Kevin Obanor scored 11 factors apiece to guide the third-seeded Crimson Raiders (24-8), who have been main 56-54 and Kevin McCullar missed an opportunity to place the sport away when he didn’t make the entrance finish of a one-and-one. After a pair timeouts with lower than 30 seconds to go, the Sooners bought the ball to Jalen Hill, whose driving layup bounced off the glass and right into a rebound scrum. A whistle was known as on Nagolny, sending Jacob Groves to the road. He made the primary, however the second caromed into the backcourt, and Gibson turned the ball over whereas making a desperation drive to the basket earlier than time expired and the Crimson Raiders spilled off the bench. “I used to be simply attempting to get downhill and assault the protection,” Gibson mentioned. “Clearly I tripped up and fell.” Gibson completed with 16 factors, Jordan Goldwire had 15 and Hill 13 for the Sooners (18-15), who are actually left to sweat out Choice Sunday. Many believed they wanted one other win after upsetting third-ranked Baylor within the quarterfinals to really feel safe, and so they let it slip away within the closing seconds Friday evening. “This league is like none different,” first-year Oklahoma coach Porter Moser mentioned. “There’s no backside — it’s each evening — and also you’re taking part in in opposition to top-level groups, and we’ve competed each evening. We’ve received these video games. I’ve been within the NCAA Event. I’ve superior within the NCAA Event. I do know what an NCAA Event crew seems like and that is an NCAA Event crew.” The Sooners roared into the semifinals off that upset of the Bears, whereas the Crimson Raiders have been almost good in a 72-41 win over Iowa State that set the varsity file for largest margin of victory within the Massive 12 tourney. Neither crew appeared to hold an entire lot of that momentum into Friday evening. As an alternative, they performed a bodily, slow-paced first half wherein neither crew simply gained separation. Texas Tech twice had its result in eight earlier than Oklahoma fought again, counting on 11 first-half factors from Hill to maintain it shut. It wasn’t till Obanor hit back-to-back 3s with about four minutes to go that the Crimson Raiders started to drag away, and Adonis Arms knocked down a pair of free throws to ship third-seeded Texas Tech into halftime with a 37-26 lead. It will definitely reached 40-26 earlier than the Sooners mounted a cost. Over a span of seven half scoreless minutes, Texas Tech missed eight photographs, dedicated three turnovers and watched the shot-clock expire as soon as. Oklahoma responded with a 14-Zero run, which Gibson capped with a deep jumper from the highest of the important thing to provide give the Sooners a 45-44 lead — their first because it was 3-2 within the opening minutes. Then it was Texas Tech’s flip to reply: Gibson missed an ill-advised 3-pointer that was a runout and a simple basket for Warren, then Obanor and Warren scored twice extra in transition to provide the Crimson Raiders the lead again. It was tied twice down the stretch, together with 54-all heading into the ultimate minute.





Source link