No. 16/17 Women’s Basketball rolls through No. 12/15 Oklahoma, 78-63

AUSTIN, Texas — Audrey Warren matched a career-high with 21 points and Lauren Ebo recorded her third double-double of the season Saturday evening as No. 16/17 Texas took down No. 12/15 Oklahoma 78-63 inside the Frank Erwin Center.
With the win, the Longhorns run their record to 17-6 overall on the season with a 7-5 mark in Big 12 competition and earn a split in the regular season series with the Sooners. OU slides to 20-4, 9-3 with the loss.
Oklahoma came out of the gates fast and led by as many as six points at the 3:31 mark of the first quarter. Texas closed the quarter on a 6-1 run to shrink the deficit to one, 18-17.
Both teams traded blows in the second quarter scoring 20 points, respectively, as the Sooners took a 38-37 lead into the break.
The third quarter was all Texas as they erupted for 27 points while holding OU to just six. The Longhorns went on a 15-0 scoring run from the 6:10 to 1:51 mark of the quarter. A back-and-fourth final 10 minutes wrapped up the 15-point victory for UT.
Warren finished the game 7-of-13 from the floor and was a perfect 7-of-7 at the charity stripe. She added six boards and a pair of steals on the defensive end.
Ebo established a new career-high with her team-leading 14 rebounds and tallied 13 points on 3-of-6 from the floor and 7-of-10 at the free throw line en route to her sixth career double-double performance.
Joanne Allen-Taylor and Shay Holle were the other Longhorns to post double figures offensively finishing with 14 and 10 points, respectively.
Texas forced 21 Oklahoma turnovers in the game, which led to 29 points and controlled the paint outrebounding the Sooners, 45-23, while posting a 44-28 advantage in points in the paint.
The Longhorns finished the game shooting 47.5 percent (29-of-61) from the field with a 66.7 percent (18-of-27) mark from the free throw line.
Oklahoma finished the game shooting 45.1 precent (23-of-51) from the field with a 28.6 percent (6-of-21) mark from three-point range.
The Sooners were led offensively by Madi Williams who finished with 16 points. Taylor Robertson added 13 points.
Texas is back in action on Wednesday, Feb. 16, as they play host to No. 9/9 Iowa State inside the Frank Erwin Center. Tip is slated for 7:00 p.m. CT and will air nationally on Longhorn Network.