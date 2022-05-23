No. 16/18 Softball earns Super Regional berth by beating No. 11 Washington

SEATTLE, Wash. – After falling 2-1 in Sunday’s NCAA Seattle Regional championship round opener at Husky Stadium, No. 16/18 Texas softball (41-18-1) fought its way past No. 11 Washington (38-17) in the decisive contest, 3-2, to win its third straight regional title and earn a berth in next weekend’s NCAA Fayetteville Super Regional against No. 4-national seed Arkansas.
Texas and Arkansas are scheduled to face-off in a three-game series at Bogle Park over Thurs.-Sat., May 26-28, with the opener slated for Thurs., May 26, at 6 p.m. CT live on ESPN2.
Notes
- Combining his stints at both Oregon and Texas, Mike White has now reached at least the NCAA Super Regional round in every year of his head coaching career (there was no 2020 NCAA Tournament because of the COVID-19 pandemic).
- The regional title marked the ninth for the Longhorns in program history, while Texas also improved to 48-30 all-time in NCAA Regional play.
- Texas turned two double plays in game two to give the Horns four during the NCAA Seattle Regional and 21 for the season (tied for fourth in the single season in program history).
- Sophomore outfielder Bella Dayton hit safely in all four games of the NCAA Seattle Regional while batting at a .455 clip (5-for-11).
- Senior second baseman Janae Jefferson went 7-for-14 (.500) during the NCAA Seattle Regional to raise her Texas NCAA Regional career-hit total to 20.
- Texas batted .301 as a team during the NCAA Seattle Regional, while the pitching staff registered a 1.00 ERA with 21 strikeouts over 28 innings (.192 batting average against).
- Texas has now won 10 of its last 12 NCAA Regional contests dating back to 2019.
Major Players
Game One:
Sophomore right fielder Bella Dayton (1-for-3, run, HR, RBI); senior left fielder Lauren Burke (1-for-3, double), sophomore shortstop Alyssa Washington (2-for-3)
Game Two:
Dayton (2-for-3, walk, double, two RBIs); senior second baseman Janae Jefferson (2-for-4, two runs, HR, RBI); freshman third baseman Mia Scott (2-for-3, run), senior catcher Mary Iakopo (1-for-2, walk)
In the Circle
Game One: Senior pitcher Hailey Dolcini (20-9) suffered a tough loss after permitting two earned runs on four hits with one walk and four strikeouts over a complete-game effort.
Game Two: Dolcini (21-9) picked up the win after allowing zero earned runs on seven hits with one walk and four strikeouts in a second consecutive complete game.
The Details
Game One: Washington strung together a one-out scoring threat in the top of the first as third baseman Baylee Klinger blooped a single to left and right fielder Madison Huskey followed with a walk. Facing an early jam, Dolcini fought her way out of trouble by inducing a bouncer back to the circle & a groundout to second to put a tone-setting zero on the board.
Texas managed a two-out hit in each of the first two innings as Burke doubled to right center in the first and Washington singled up the middle in the second. Unfortunately, UW starter Gabbie Plain retired the next batter in each frame to keep the Horns from stringing anything together.
The Longhorns threatened again in the bottom of the fourth as singles from Iakopo and junior designated player McKenzie Parker stationed two aboard with two outs. Once again, Plain battled her way out of trouble as a looking strikeout left the UT duo stranded.
With Dolcini continuing to deal from the circle, Dayton stepped into the box in the bottom of the fifth and launched a leadoff solo HR to right to hand Texas a 1-0 advantage.
With UW suddenly trailing entering the sixth, Klingler lined a one-out single to right to put the potential tying run aboard. Right fielder Madison Huskey immediately followed by stepping to the dish and hitting a two-run HR just over the wall in left to give Washington a 2-1 lead.
With three outs left to extend or win the contest, Texas’ Washington lined a one-out single to right center. Unfortunately for the Longhorns, the next two batters grounded out to force a decisive second game.
Game Two:
Texas got to work in the top of the first as a Scott single, a fielder’s choice and an Iakopo walk put two Longhorns aboard with two down. Plain continued her trend of battling her way out of any trouble as the UW ace induced a bouncer to second to leave the pair stranded.
The Huskies offense also threatened during the opening frame as second baseman Kinsey Fiedler blooped a ball to left center that dropped in between three Longhorns defenders for a single. Sophomore center fielder Alyssa Popelka was quick to the ball, however, and managed to throw the runner out while trying to advance to second. That proved a huge, run-saving play as Klingler stepped up next and lined a double to left. From there, a strikeout and a grounder to second left Klingler in scoring position.
Consecutive singles from Dayton and Iakopo got the Longhorns in business starting the top of the fourth. Once again, Plain refused to yield from the circle by retiring the next three she faced.
With two down in the top of the fifth and facing a 2-1 count, Jefferson flied out to left. On the play, an illegal pitch was called as UT’s three-time All-American was brought back to the plate. Granted new life, the Humble, Texas, native beat out an infield single and soon swiped second. Scott walked to put two on and set the stage for more Dayton fireworks as the Wylie, Texas, product launched a two-run double off the wall in left center to give the Burnt Orange & White a shocking 2-1 lead.
Washington tried to respond right back in the bottom of the fifth, putting two aboard on a Megan Vandegrift infield hit and a hit batter. That’s when Scott made arguably the defensive play of the game. The third baseman fielded a bouncer of the bat of pinch hitter Sarah Willis, turned and stepped on third before tossing across the diamond for a huge double play to end the threat.
Looking for some insurance in the top of the seventh, Jefferson provided Texas with some by blasting a solo HR out to right to make it 3-0.
No one knew at the time how valuable that extra run would be as the Huskies roared to offensive life during their final at-bat.
It all started with a Texas fielding error on the infield as UW left fielder Sami Reynolds reached to start the inning. With one out, first baseman Broke Nelson got the Huskies on the board by driving a RBI double to left center. After a K, catcher Jenn Cummings cut the Washington deficit to 3-2 on a RBI single to right. With two unearned runs already across, the potential winning run at the plate and tensions running high all throughout Husky Stadium, Dolcini managed to strikeout Fiedler to end the game.
NCAA Seattle Regional Schedule
Fri., May 20
4:30 p.m. CT Weber State (38-10) vs. TEXAS (38-17-1) (Game 1) – TEXAS, 6-0
7 p.m. CT Lehigh (30-18-1) vs. No. 13-seed Washington (35-15) (Game 2) – Washington, 9-2
Sat., May 21
4 p.m. CT TEXAS (39-17-1) vs. No. 13-seed Washington (36-15) (Game 3) – TEXAS, 8-2
6:30 p.m. CT Weber State (38-11) vs. Lehigh (30-19-1) (Game 4) – Lehigh, 5-4
9 p.m. CT No. 13-seed Washington (36-16) vs. Lehigh (31-19-1) (Game 5) – Washington, 6-1
Sun., May 22
5 p.m. CT No. 13-seed Washington (37-16) vs. TEXAS (40-17-1) (Game 6) – Washington, 2-1
7:30 p.m. CT TEXAS (40-18-1) vs. No. 13-seed Washington (38-16) (Game 7) – TEXAS, 3-2