No. 16/18 Softball opens NCAAs with a 6-0 shutout of Weber State

SEATTLE, Wash. – On Friday afternoon at Husky Stadium, senior second baseman Janae Jefferson and freshman third baseman Mia Scott combined for six hits, four runs scored and three RBIs to back a complete-game shutout from sophomore left-hander Estelle Czech as No. 16/18 Texas softball (39-17-1) successfully opened the NCAA Seattle Regional with a 6-0 blanking of Big Sky Conference champion Weber State (38-11).
Notes
- Texas senior second baseman Janae Jefferson went 3-for-4 at the plate to raise her career NCAA Regional hit total to 16. That ties the school record of 16 hits also shared by former Longhorns Kaitlyn Washington (2017-21) and Lexy Bennett (2009-12).
- Jefferson stretched her reached base streak to a career-high 23 games. That’s the longest such skein by a Longhorns player this season and is tied with Desiree Williams for the seventh-longest streak in school history.
- Texas has now won eight of its last 10 NCAA Regional contests dating back to 2019.
- Texas turned two double plays against Weber State to give the Longhorns 19 this season. That’s good enough for sixth in a single season in program history (all-time record is 26 set in 2021).
- With its victory, Texas broke Weber State’s eight-game winning streak dating back to April 22.
- Senior catcher Mary Iakopo stretched her reached base streak to 10 games, while freshman third baseman Mia Scott extended her hitting streak to nine games.
- Four of Texas’ six RBIs against WSU came with two outs. In all, 118 of UT’s 310 total RBIs (38%) this season have come with two outs in an inning.
Major Players
Senior second baseman Janae Jefferson (3-for-4, three runs, HR, RBI); freshman third baseman Mia Scott (3-for-3, run, walk, two RBIs); junior designated player McKenzie Parker (1-for-3, double, RBI); senior catcher Mary Iakopo (1-for-3, walk, RBI); sophomore right fielder Jordyn Whitaker (1-for-2, double)
In the Circle
Sophomore pitcher Estelle Czech improved to 11-1 overall after scattering five hits, walking one and striking out six over a complete-game shutout.
The Details
Weber State got off to a quick start in the top of the first as leadoff hitter Faith Roe drove a 3-2 pitch off the center field wall for a double. The Wildcats soon boasted runners at the corners as pitcher Arissa Henderson followed by lining a single to center. That’s when Czech and the UT defense combined to battle their way out a huge early jam with UT’s hurler inducing a pop-up to second for the first out. From there, a 6-4-3 double play ended what was once a promising WSU inning with no damage.
From the top of the line-up, a Jefferson leadoff single up the middle and a Scott walk got the Longhorns in business starting their initial at-bat. Following a failed sac bunt for the first out, Iakopo stepped up and lined a RBI single up the middle to hand the Horns a quick 1-0 advantage.
Sophomore center fielder Alyssa Popelka kick-started a two-out Texas rally in the bottom of the second by chopping a high-bouncing single up the middle. Jefferson followed immediately by lining a base knock through the right side of the infield and racing into second as a throw went behind her to first. That set the stage for Scott to make it 3-0 as the freshman third baseman lined a two-RBI single just over short.
The Wildcats managed a one-out base runner in the top of the third as center fielder Mia Rushton walked. WSU’s Roe came to the dish and lifted a high fly ball down the line in right. UT’s Jordyn Whitaker raced over to make the grab in foul ground and fired an absolute strike to second to cut down the runner trying to advance to complete Texas’ second double play over the opening three frames.
Whitaker followed up her impressive defensive play by opening the Longhorns fourth by blasting a towering fly to center. Weber State’s Rushton drifted back to the wall, leapt and had the ball rattle off her glove, off the top of the wall and pop straight up in the air before being caught for a wild leadoff double. With one down and sophomore pinch runner Bella Dayton at third, senior pinch hitter Lauren Burke drove home Texas’ fourth run of the game on a bouncer to short. A two-out rally consisting of a Jefferson solo HR to right center, a Scott infield single and a Parker double to right center boosted the lead to 6-0.
Czech went on to allow one-out base runners in both the sixth and seventh innings, but that was all. The Downers Grove, Ill., native eventually finished off the contest with consecutive strikeouts of Weber State third baseman Emily Ruhl and pinch hitter Daisy Taloa.
NCAA Seattle Regional Schedule
Fri., May 20
4:30 p.m. CT Weber State (38-10) vs. TEXAS (38-17-1) (Game 1) – TEXAS, 6-0
7 p.m. CT Lehigh (30-18-1) vs. No. 13-seed Washington (35-15) (Game 2) – Washington, 9-2
Sat., May 21
4 p.m. CT TEXAS (39-17-1) vs. No. 13-seed Washington (36-15) (Game 3)
6:30 p.m. CT Weber State (38-11) vs. Lehigh (30-19-1) (Game 4)
9 p.m. CT Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Winner (Game 5)
Sun., May 22
5 p.m. CT Game 3 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner (Game 6)
7:30 p.m. CT (If necessary) rematch of Game 6 (Game 7)