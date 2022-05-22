No. 16/18 Softball posts stirring rally to down No. 11 Washington, 8-2

SEATTLE, Wash. – Trailing 2-0 heading into the sixth inning on Saturday afternoon at Husky Stadium, No. 16/18 Texas softball (40-17-1) scored eight runs over its final two at-bats to storm past No. 11 Washington (36-16) into Sunday’s NCAA Seattle Regional championship round, 8-2.
Notes
- Texas now advances on to Sunday’s NCAA Seattle Regional Championship where the Longhorns will need to win just once (out of two opportunities) to advance to NCAA Super Regionals.
- Texas beat Washington on the road in Seattle for the first time in program history (previously 0-3).
- By battling out of a 2-0, sixth-inning hole, Texas has now rallied to win 15 times this season when trailing at any point in a game.
- Texas senior second baseman Janae Jefferson went 2-for-3 to set a new Texas NCAA Regional career hits record with 18. She broke the old mark of 16 previously held by former Longhorns Kaitlyn Washington (2017-21) and Lexy Bennett (2009-12).
- Senior utility player Lauren Burke’s three hits were her most in a single game this season and tied her existing career high (now done seven times).
- Senior pitcher Hailey Dolcini reached the 20-win plateau for the second time in her career and for the second straight season.
- Jefferson extended her reached base streak to a career-high 24 games. That’s the longest such skein by a Longhorns player this season and is tied with Taylor Hoagland for the sixth-longest streak in school history.
- Freshman first baseman Katie Cimusz equaled her career high with three RBIs (now done four times) on her seventh-inning double.
- With two doubles on Saturday, Texas reached the 100-double plateau as a team for the first time in program history.
- Texas has now won nine of its last 11 NCAA Regional contests dating back to 2019.
Major Players
Senior left fielder Lauren Burke (3-for-3, three RBIs); freshman first baseman Katie Cimusz (1-for-4, run, double, three RBIs); senior catcher Mary Iakopo (1-for-4, run, RBI); senior second baseman Janae Jefferson (2-for-3, two runs, walk); sophomore left fielder Bella Dayton (1-for-4, double)
In the Circle
Senior pitcher Hailey Dolcini (20-8) registered her 20th win of the season after allowing two earned runs on three hits with no walks and seven strikeouts over a complete-game effort.
The Details
After Texas left a runner stranded in scoring position in the top of the first, Washington utilized the long ball to grab the lead in the bottom half. With leadoff batter Kinsey Fiedler aboard on a single and one out, shortstop Baylee Klingler lined a two-run HR to center for a quick 2-0 lead.
Sophomore center fielder Alyssa Popelka tried to get something started for the Longhorns in the top of the third by walking with one out, moving to second on a wild pitch and on to third via a groundout. Unfortunately, freshman third baseman Mia Scott blasted a sharp liner back to the circle that UW starter Gabbie Plain somehow caught at her shoe tops to leave another UT runner stranded.
The Huskies threatened again in the bottom of the third, getting the first two batters aboard on a double and a hit-by-pitch. Facing a massive threat, Dolcini fought her way out of a jam by retiring the next three Huskies in order with a pair of K’s.
Texas registered its first hit of the game beginning the top of the fifth as Burke blooped a single into shallow center. UW starter Gabbie Plain retired the next two Longhorns in order, but that hit seemed to give UT’s offense some much-needed life.
With Dolcini having settled into the circle, the Burnt Orange & White officially started their comeback bid in the top of the sixth. Jefferson led off with a single to left, and Scott and Parker followed with consecutive walks to pack the bases with still no one out. Plain nearly escaped the jam by striking out a pair of Longhorns. Unfortunately for the Husky hurler, a bouncer to short was misplayed for an error as Jefferson raced home to cut the UT deficit in half at 2-1. With the inning extended on the miscue, Burke stepped to the plate and lined a two-RBI single to left as Texas scored three unearned runs in the frame to grab its first lead at 3-2.
With the Horns looking for some insurance in the top of the seventh, Popelka got a key outburst started by hustling down the line on a strikeout to reach safely on a wild pitch. Jefferson soon followed with an infield single as UT boasted two on with still none retired. Washington relief pitcher Pat Moore managed consecutive strikeouts, but could only watch as Iakopo lined a two-out, RBI single up the middle to make it 4-2. Following an Alyssa Washington hit-by-pitch to load the bases, Cimusz quickly cleared them by launching a three-RBI double down the left-field line as Texas blew the game wide open at 7-2. Burke stepped up and delivered another RBI base knock to left to finalize the offensive tally at eight runs.
From there, Dolcini wasted little time finishing things off as the senior righty induced a fly out to center before posting consecutive K’s to complete the victory.
NCAA Seattle Regional Schedule
Fri., May 20
4:30 p.m. CT Weber State (38-10) vs. TEXAS (38-17-1) (Game 1) – TEXAS, 6-0
7 p.m. CT Lehigh (30-18-1) vs. No. 13-seed Washington (35-15) (Game 2) – Washington, 9-2
Sat., May 21
4 p.m. CT TEXAS (39-17-1) vs. No. 13-seed Washington (36-15) (Game 3) – TEXAS, 8-2
6:30 p.m. CT Weber State (38-11) vs. Lehigh (30-19-1) (Game 4) –
9 p.m. CT Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Winner (Game 5) –
Sun., May 22
5 p.m. CT TEXAS (40-17-1) vs. Game 5 Winner (Game 6)
7:30 p.m. CT (If necessary) rematch of Game 6 (Game 7)