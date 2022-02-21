Front Page Sports

No. 18 Henderson State sweeps Oklahoma Baptist baseball squad

February 21, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – No. 18 Henderson State remained unbeaten as it swept a Great American Conference doubleheader over Oklahoma Baptist on Saturday.

The Reddies rallied for a 10-9 game-one win before securing a 6-4 decision against the green and gold in game two.

GAME ONE

Like it has done virtually all season, Oklahoma Baptist got off to a good start in the early innings. This time against Henderson, the Bison attained a 5-0 lead.

In the first, Alex Schroeder and Ramon Gomez each drove in runs to push OBU ahead 2-0. A frame later, Jose Parga and Kade Self scored on a groundout before Walker Keller and Dan Pruitt socked two-out, run-scoring doubles. Those hits gave the green and gold a 5-0 lead.

However, over the next inning and a half, the hosts pulled to within one, 6-5. In the third, Bryson Haskins recorded an RBI groundout which was HSU’s second run of the game. A few batters later, Logan Cowart drove in two, Pate Fullerton and Colton Patterson, with a single. Those latter two players advanced into scoring position following a wild pitch.



Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram