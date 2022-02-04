No. 2 Sooners Host TWU Sunday

2 Oklahoma
TWU
Sunday, Feb. 6 / 3:45 p.m. CT / Norman, Okla. / Lloyd Noble Center
NORMAN – The No. 2 Oklahoma women’s gymnastics team is set for the second meet of a three-meet homestand Sunday afternoon when TWU makes the trek to Norman. The meet is slated for a 3:45 p.m. start inside Lloyd Noble Center.
NOTES AND NUMBERS FOR MEET FIVE
HOME SWEET HOME
OU is to 123-4 inside Lloyd Noble Center since the arrival of head coach K.J. Kindler in 2007. The Sooners have posted 56 consecutive victories dating back to 2014 and the 2022 senior class has never lost a home meet in their career.
SUNDAY SHOWDOWN
The Sooners posted an incredible 198.200 to break the 198-mark for the first time this season in a win over No. 5 Denver (196.625) on Jan. 30. The meet was highlighted by a perfect 10 on beam by Carly Woodard. Woodard’s perfect score was the first of her career and the third this year by any Sooner. Woodard joins Katherine LeVasseur (vault) and Allie Stern (vault) as Sooners with perfect scores in 2022. The Sooners posted an incredible 49.700 on beam, their third highest beam score in program history. LeVasseur added a 9.975 and Ragan Smith tallied a 9.95 to go with the perfect 10 from Woodard. On floor, the Sooners had four scores of 9.925-plus to earn a season-high 49.625 on the event.
SOONERS SWEEP BIG 12 HONORS
Audrey Davis was named the Gymnast of the Week, Carly Woodard was named the Specialist of the Week and Danae Fletcher was named the Newcomer of the Week. This was the first weekly honor of the season for Davis and fifth of her career after earning four newcomer of the week accolades in 2021. Woodard earned her third specialist of the week honor for 2022 and seventh overall. Fletcher’s honor was the first of her career.
Davis had an exceptional night, earning a career-high on bars with a near-perfect 9.975, floor with a 9.9 and the all-around with a 39.600. The sophomore won the event title on both bars and the all-around, her second all-around title of the season and fourth on bars. The native of Oakland, Florida has won at least a share of the bars title in every meet this season. On vault, Davis struck her Yurchenko full in the leadoff to spot for a season-high 9.85. She contributed 9.875 on beam to help the Sooners to a season-best 49.700, the second-highest score in the nation on the event. Davis had the highest all-around score in the conference over the weekend.
Woodard led OU to their third-highest beam score in program history (49.700) as she scored her first career perfect 10 on the event. Her 10 is just the third perfect score on beam by any gymnast in the nation in 2022. Woodard tallied a career-high on floor with a 9.925 to help the Sooners to a season-high 49.625 on the event.
Fletcher assisted the Sooners to a season-high score on floor. The freshman received a career-high 9.925 in just her second floor routine of the year to help Oklahoma to a 49.625 on the event. Fletcher’s Yurchenko full has been vital to the Sooners’ vault lineup and she earned a 9.8 on the event to tie her career-high. On bars, the Philadelphia native added a 9.825 in her second appearance on the event.
IN THE POLLS
The Sooners found themselves ranked No. 2 in the nation after an incredible weekend performance. The Sooners, who earned the second-highest score in the country with a 198.200, hold an average of 197.538 after four weeks. Michigan held steady at the No. 1 spot with a 197.913 average. Utah dropped to No. 3 with a 197.488 average, followed by Florida at No. 4 with a 197.475 mark. Minnesota made its first appearance in the top five this season with a 197.275. On the events, the Sooners boast the top spot on bars (49.469). OU is No. 3 on vault (49.363), No, 4 on floor (49.425) and tied for seventh on beam (49.469).
TO 198 AND BEYOND
Since 2016, OU has totaled 37 scores of 198 or better and has 44 such scores in program history. Of those 44, only 16 have been earned at home with the other 28 all coming at road or neutral sites. Thirteen of those scores have come in regional or national competition, including a 198.475 mark at the 2019 NCAA Athens Regional which is the top road score in NCAA history. In 2018, OU set the NCAA record with 10 scores of 198 or better in a single season. OU has more scores of 198 in the last eight years than any other program has in their entire history.
CLUB 9.9
Through four weeks of the season, the Sooners have posted 42 scores of 9.9 or higher. With 96 routines competed, that means 43.7 percent of the routines have scored a 9.9 this season. OU has put up double-digit marks of 9.9 or higher in three of four meets this season, including a season-best 13 against Denver on Jan. 30.
QUICK HITS
- OU was ranked No. 3 in the WCGA preseason coaches poll, the seventh-straight season the Sooners have been ranked in the top three to begin the year.
- Three Sooners have earned at least one perfect 10 this season. Katherine LeVasseur and Allie Stern both posted a perfect score on vault and Carly Woodard has one on beam.
- Of the 96 routines competed so far by the Sooners, 62 have been performed by underclassmen. That means 64.5 percent of routines competed are being done by freshmen and sophomores.
- The Sooners will be featured on ESPN networks five times during the regular season: vs. Alabama (Jan. 9), at Utah (Jan. 14), vs. Denver (Jan. 30), vs. Michigan (March 4), at Big 12 Championship (March 19).
SCOUTING TWU
TWU is 2-4 on the season and coming off a win over Centenary on Jan. 30. The Pioneers also have a win over a Power 5 team this season as they defeated Rutgers in the opening meet of the year. The Pioneers have individual highs of at least 9.825 on three of four events, including a pair of 9.875s on floor. TWU boasts a season-high of 193.700 in 2022.
TICKETS
Season tickets for the 2022 season are currently available for purchase. Tickets are available for $40 for general admission and $60 for reserved seating, which will reserve a seat location for the entire season. Youth (6-18) and senior (55+) season tickets will be $30. Discounted tickets are available for $5 for groups of 10 or more. Group tickets must be purchased at least 24 hours prior to the event. Fans can order online through SoonerSports.com or over the phone at (405) 325-2424 or toll-free at 800-456-GoOU.
MEET DAY POLICIES
Appropriate cloth or surgical-style masks that cover the nose and mouth are highly encouraged. OU will continue its clear-bag policy this season. The approved clear plastic tote size is a maximum of 12 inches x 6 inches x 12 inches or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag. Even those bags are subject to search.
Arena doors will open to the public one (1) hour prior to tip off. The general public can utilize the north and east entrances. Full details on OU’s game day policies at Lloyd Noble Center can be found here.
UP NEXT
The Sooners will wrap up a three-meet homestand with a Friday night clash against George Washington. That meet is set for Feb. 11, at 6:45 p.m. CT.