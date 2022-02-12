No. 20 Blue Devils Down No. 5 Oklahoma State, California Baptist

TEMPE, Ariz. – The No. 20 Duke softball program (2-0, 0-0 ACC), opened the season in style, defeating California Baptist and No. 5 Oklahoma State, in back-to-back games on Friday to open the Kajikawa Classic, hosted by Arizona State.
The Blue Devils started the day with a 15-4 win over the Lancers (0-2, 0-0 WAC) in five innings, before taking down the Cowgirls (1-1, 0-0 Big 12).
With the win over Oklahoma State, the Blue Devils have now defeated a top-five opponent in each of the last three seasons. The win over the Lancers improved Duke to 5-0 all-time in season openers.
Duke vs. California Baptist
In the opener, it was the Lancers that took advantage of some early opportunities, capitalizing on three Duke errors in the first inning to take a 4-0 lead. That lead would not last long however, as the Blue Devils jumped on the Lancers starter. Beginning with a walk from Deja Davis, teammate Rachel Crabtree drove her in with a home run to left center. Freshman Ana Gold was next up, drawing a walk and forcing the starter Alyssa Argomaniz out of the game. Gold wreaked havoc on the bases, stealing two bases, before Jameson Kavel drove her in on an RBI groundout. The Blue Devils were able to tie the game shortly thereafter, after Kyla Morris drove in a run on an RBI single with the bases loaded.
The Blue Devils continued to pour on runs in the second inning, as Kamryn Jackson drove in two more with an RBI single, before Kelly Torres tallied the second of her four hits on the day with an RBI single to make it 7-4.
Torres’s third hit of the day extended the lead to 8-4, but the runs continued to cross the plate in the fourth inning. As part of a seven-run fourth inning, Crabtree picked up her third RBI of the day on a double, followed the fourth RBI of the day from Jackson. To cap off the win, Kristina Foreman launched a home run into right center field, capping off the 15-run performance.
In the circle, Shelby Walters struck out five batters over three innings, while Claire Davidson and Jala Wright struck out three more batters over two scoreless innings.
Duke vs. Oklahoma State
Facing the first ranked opponent of the season, the Blue Devils turned to Peyton St. George to start game two in the circle. The Mechanicsville, Va., native started her day with a strikeout of preseason All-American Kiley Naomi and never looked back.
While St. George was keeping the Cowgirls off the scoreboard, the Blue Devils were starting to crack the armor of another All-American in Cowgirls starter Miranda Elish. After notching a hit in the first inning, the Blue Devils struck for a run in the second, as Caroline Jacobsen launched her first home run of the season to make it 1-0.
St. George and Elish traded scoreless frames, with St. George striking out the side in the fifth inning. However, it was Kavel who finally broke through, taking a 1-1 pitch over the wall in left center field and making it 2-0. Elish ultimately gave way to Morgan Day, but the Blue Devils were quick to strike again off the new pitcher, as Foreman crushed a two-run home run deep into left field to give the Blue Devils a commanding 4-0 lead.
St. George was given the reins to finish the game and made no mistake, capping off a complete game shutout by getting the final batter to foul out on a sprawling catch by Morris. St. George ended the day with nine strikeouts over seven scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and one walk.
Notes:
- St. George notched her 25th career complete game in the win over the Cowgirls.
- Crabtree tied Raine Wilson with her 55th career walk, tying her for first all-time in Duke history.
- The Blue Devils are now 3-1 all-time against top-five programs.
- Torres became the first Blue Devil with a four-hit game (vs. California Baptist) since Kavel had four at Georgia Tech on Mar. 29, 2019, and the fourth in program history.
- Gold recorded four runs scored in her Blue Devils debut, becoming the first to do so since Kavel on Feb. 15, 2020, against Rutgers.
- Gold, Wright, and Kelsey Zampa each made their Duke debuts on Friday.
- The Blue Devils are now a perfect 3-0 all-time against the Big 12.
The Blue Devils will face two PAC-12 programs on day two of the Kajikawa Classic, beginning with Utah at 6:30 p.m. ET and ending with No. 21 Arizona State at 9 p.m. ET. Both games will be broadcast via the PAC-12 Networks.
