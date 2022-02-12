No. 20 Oklahoma City Stars Shut Out No. 9 Oklahoma Wesleyan

(admin) Published
Saturday, February 12, 2022 – 07:30 AM
OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City University shut out Oklahoma Wesleyan 5-0 in a showdown between two ranked teams on Friday afternoon at Jim Wade Stadium.
Oklahoma Wesleyan is ranked ninth and OCU 20th in the NAIA preseason top-25 coaches’ poll.
OCU got all of the offense it would need in the bottom of the first inning on a RBI single by designated hitter Cade Stephens. Felix Chenier-Rondeau pushed the lead to 2-0 with a RBI ground out in the second inning.
The Stars plated three runs in the sixth inning to make the score 5-0. The scoring started on RBI single by Dylan Taylor followed by a 2-RBI double to left center by Cross Factor.
Eli Davis (1-0) was outstanding in his first extended outing as a Star. The Shawnee native and transfer from Kansas allowed no runs on two hits with seven strikeouts and four walks in 6.2 innings of work. Isaac Horstman and Jacob Wright combined for 2.1 hitless and scoreless innings in relief of Davis.
The Stars out-hit the Eagles 12-2.
OCU and OKWU will play game two of the series tomorrow at 10 a.m. The Stars will face No. 24 ranked Bellevue (Neb.) tomorrow at 3 p.m.
