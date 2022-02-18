No. 20 Southwestern Oklahoma Rallies to Defeat Harding

WEATHERFORD, Okla. – Harding held one of the top 3-point shooting teams to only six long-range buckets but Southwestern Oklahoma got on track offensively in the second half and defeated the Lady Bisons 73-60 Thursday in Great American Conference women’s basketball action at the Pioneer Cellular Event Center.
It was a matchup of the top two teams in the GAC standings with Southwestern No. 4 and Harding No. 5 in the first NCAA Division II Central Region Rankings.
Harding led 35-31 at halftime but Southwestern outscored Harding 21-11 in the third period, hitting 8 of 17 shots in the third quarter. The Bulldogs led 52-46 entering the fourth quarter.
Southwestern outscored Harding 9-2 to open the fourth quarter and pulled away.
Southwestern remained unbeaten in 12 home games with the victory and improved to 23-4 overall and 17-2 in conference games. Harding lost for only the second time in its last 11 games and fell to 17-7 overall and 13-6 in the GAC.
The Bulldogs scored 90 or more points in their last five home games, but the Lady Bisons held them to only 42% shooting and 6 of 18 from 3-point range.
Harding led 18-17 after one quarter, connecting on four 3-pointers in the period and limiting Southwestern Oklahoma to only 1 of 5 from long range.
Harding limited Southwestern to only one 3-pointer in the second quarter, an accidental bank shot late in the period and led 35-31 at halftime. The Lady Bisons shot 39% in the quarter but held the Bulldogs to only five field goals in the period.
Sage Hawley led Harding with 17 points and 11 rebounds, her 14th double-double. Hannah Collins made three 3-pointers and scored 12 points, and Jordan Elder added 10 points.
Bethany Franks scored 17 points and Karly Gore added 15 points and 11 rebounds for Southwestern. Makyra Tramble had 12 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.
Harding continues its two-game Oklahoma road trip Saturday against Northwestern Oklahoma in Alva.