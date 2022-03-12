No. 21 Oklahoma women advance to Big 12 tourney semis

THIS IS REALLY COOL, TONIGHT. WE GOT TO SIT DOWN WITH THE HEAD COACH OF THE OKLAHOMA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM. JENNIE BARANCZYK. SHE IS WITH ELGIN RUCKER. REPORT:ER SHE IS WELL AWARE HER LAST NAME IS NOT THE EASIEST TO LEARN. >> MOST PEOPLE DO NOT KNOW HOW TO SAY MY NAME. REPORTER: IN HER FIRST SEASON, SHE IS ALREADY BECOMING A HOUSEHOLD NAME. NO COACH HAS HAD A BETTER FIRST YEAR THAN HER. A SEMI FINALIST FOR THE COACH OF THE YEAR AWARD, SHISE THE ONLY OU COACH TO BEAT FOR OPPONENTS IN YOU — YEAR ONE. WHEN ASKED ABOUT HER TEAM IMMEDIATE SUCCESS UNDER HER, SHE SAID IT IS NOT ABOUT HER. >> THE CULTURE AND CHEMISTRY WITHIN THIS PROGRAM RESONATES FROM YEARS OF AN INCREDIBLE FOUNDATION, BUT ALSO AN INCREDIBLE UNIVERSITY. IT IS ABOUT THE WOMEN AND THE INCREDIBLE THINGS THEY ARE DOING. REPORTER: SHE COACHED AT DRAKE UNIVERSITY IN DES MOINES, IOWA FOR NINE SEASONS. SHE HAD THE RESTRAIGHT TRIPS TO THE NCAA TOURNAMENT. >> WHEN OKLAMAHO CALLS, YOU LISTEN. I THINK WE NEEDED EACH OTHER. REPORT:ER THIS SENIOR CLASS HAS NEVER BEEN TOHE T TOURNAMENT, BUT THEY BELIEVE IN THEIR NEW HEAD COACH AND NOW THEY ARE IN LUCK FOR MARCH MADNESS. >> THERE IS NOBODY THAT WILL BELIEVE IN THIS GROUP MORE THAN I DO. THAT IS MY JOB.
No. 21 Oklahoma girls advance to Huge 12 tourney semis
Madi Williams had 19 factors, 11 rebounds and 7 assists, Taylor Robertson additionally scored 19 factors and No. 21 Oklahoma beat Kansas 80-68 on Friday to advance to the Huge 12 Convention event semifinals.Fourth-seeded Oklahoma (24-7), which picked up its first convention event victory since 2016, avenged a 73-67 loss at residence in opposition to the Jayhawks 5 days in the past within the regular-season finale.Liz Scott added 11 factors and eight rebounds for Oklahoma. Williams and Robertson, who had been unanimous alternatives to the All-Huge 12 first group, every had six subject objectives, three 3-pointers and 4 free throws.Fifth-seeded Kansas obtained as shut as six factors within the fourth quarter, with 5:38 left on a 3-pointer by Aniya Thomas, however the Jayhawks didn’t make one other subject objective the remainder of the best way. Robertson scored 9 factors within the closing seven minutes to assist Oklahoma keep forward by a number of possessions. Zakiyah Franklin scored 15 factors with 5 assists for Kansas (20-9). Thomas completed with 13 factors and Ioanna Chatzileonti had 11. Taiyanna Jackson set the single-season blocks file at Kansas, ending with eight factors, 11 rebounds and 6 blocks.
Madi Williams had 19 factors, 11 rebounds and 7 assists, Taylor Robertson additionally scored 19 factors and No. 21 Oklahoma beat Kansas 80-68 on Friday to advance to the Huge 12 Convention event semifinals.
Fourth-seeded Oklahoma (24-7), which picked up its first convention event victory since 2016, avenged a 73-67 loss at residence in opposition to the Jayhawks 5 days in the past within the regular-season finale.
Liz Scott added 11 factors and eight rebounds for Oklahoma. Williams and Robertson, who had been unanimous alternatives to the All-Huge 12 first group, every had six subject objectives, three 3-pointers and 4 free throws.
Fifth-seeded Kansas obtained as shut as six factors within the fourth quarter, with 5:38 left on a 3-pointer by Aniya Thomas, however the Jayhawks didn’t make one other subject objective the remainder of the best way. Robertson scored 9 factors within the closing seven minutes to assist Oklahoma keep forward by a number of possessions.
Zakiyah Franklin scored 15 factors with 5 assists for Kansas (20-9). Thomas completed with 13 factors and Ioanna Chatzileonti had 11. Taiyanna Jackson set the single-season blocks file at Kansas, ending with eight factors, 11 rebounds and 6 blocks.