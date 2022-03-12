No. 21 Oklahoma women advance to Big 12 tourney semis

Madi Williams had 19 factors, 11 rebounds and 7 assists, Taylor Robertson additionally scored 19 factors and No. 21 Oklahoma beat Kansas 80-68 on Friday to advance to the Huge 12 Convention event semifinals.Fourth-seeded Oklahoma (24-7), which picked up its first convention event victory since 2016, avenged a 73-67 loss at residence in opposition to the Jayhawks 5 days in the past within the regular-season finale.Liz Scott added 11 factors and eight rebounds for Oklahoma. Williams and Robertson, who had been unanimous alternatives to the All-Huge 12 first group, every had six subject objectives, three 3-pointers and 4 free throws.Fifth-seeded Kansas obtained as shut as six factors within the fourth quarter, with 5:38 left on a 3-pointer by Aniya Thomas, however the Jayhawks didn’t make one other subject objective the remainder of the best way. Robertson scored 9 factors within the closing seven minutes to assist Oklahoma keep forward by a number of possessions. Zakiyah Franklin scored 15 factors with 5 assists for Kansas (20-9). Thomas completed with 13 factors and Ioanna Chatzileonti had 11. Taiyanna Jackson set the single-season blocks file at Kansas, ending with eight factors, 11 rebounds and 6 blocks.

