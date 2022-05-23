Front Page

No. 22 Texas Longhorns End Regular Season With Sweep of Kansas

May 22, 2022
With the conclusion of the game on Saturday, the Longhorns’ regular season has officially come to a close. They ended on a strong note, sweeping the series against Kansas. They will now enter the Big 12 Tournament later this week riding a five-game win streak, hoping to get back into the top 16 and host a regional. 

Game 1: No. 22 Texas 12 Kansas 4

After a week off for the bye week, the Longhorns would trot Pete Hansen out to the mound hoping for a solid outing, which he would readily deliver. Hansen would give up a run in the top of the third but he would settle in immediately after, only allowing three more runs in his outing. Ultimately, Hansen would give the Longhorns six innings of four-run baseball, scattering seven hits and racking up five strikeouts. He would pick up his ninth win of the season, as the bullpen came in and delivered three scoreless innings to lock down the victory. 



