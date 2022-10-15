No. 24 Illini top Gophers, bowl-eligible 1st time since ’19

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard landing cross, Minnesota was restricted to its fewest yards in 5 years, and No. 24 Illinois received its fifth straight recreation with a 26-14 victory Saturday.
The Illini (6-1, 3-1) grew to become bowl eligible for the primary time since 2019 and can finish the day tied for first within the Big Ten West.
Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 127 yards, his nation-leading 14th straight 100-yard recreation and the majority of the Gophers’ 180 whole yards. It was the fewest yards in opposition to Illinois by a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent since at the least 2000.
Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan, held to only 21 yards on 4-for-12 passing, left early within the fourth quarter after taking successful to the top. Athan Kaliakmanis entered for the Gophers (4-2, 1-2) and was intercepted twice.
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito, again from an ankle damage that compelled him out of final week’s recreation at Iowa within the first half, ran for a 5-yard landing early within the third quarter to place the Illini up 20-14. He accomplished 25 of 32 passes for 252 yards and a landing.
Brown went over 1,000 yards dashing for a second straight 12 months along with his eighth straight 100-yard recreation. He now has 13 100-yard video games, second most at Illinois behind Robert Holcombe’s 16 from 1994-97.
NO. 5 MICHIGAN 41, NO. 10 PENN STATE 17
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) —Donovan Edwards ran for a go-ahead, 67-yard landing and Blake Corum had a 61-yard run for a rating on consecutive snaps within the third quarter as Michigan pulled away to top Penn State.
The Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) completed with 418 yards dashing, gaining 7.6 yards per carry, in opposition to a group that was giving up fewer than 80 yards dashing per recreation to rank amongst faculty soccer’s leaders.
Michigan was dominant for a lot of the primary half, however led by simply two factors as a result of it settled for subject objectives after stalling on the 5 twice and on the 11 as soon as.
Despite having just one first down, the Nittany Lions (5-1, 2-1) took a 14-13 lead late within the first half after scoring two touchdowns in a 1-minute, 44-second span.
Penn State went forward once more after the opening drive of the third quarter, however Edwards answered with a 67-yard run on the following play.
NO. 9 OLE MISS 48, AUBURN 34
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Quinshon Judkins, Zach Evans and Jaxson Dart all ran for greater than 100 yards as Mississippi rolled up 448 on the bottom in opposition to Auburn in a win.
The Rebels had three 100-yard rushers in a single recreation for the primary time since 1976, and are 7-0 for simply the second time since 1962 and first time since 2014.
Ole Miss (3-0 Southeastern Conference) raced to a 21-0 lead and by no means trailed, though Auburn (3-4, 1-3) pulled as shut as 28-24 within the third quarter.
Judkins had 139 yards on 25 carries and scored on a 41-yard run with 6:26 remaining to construct the ultimate margin.
Tank Bigsby led Auburn with 179 yards on 20 carries with landing runs of two and 50 yards. The Tigers had 301 yards dashing, however three turnovers.
OKLAHOMA 52, NO. 19 KANSAS 42
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel handed for 403 yards in his first recreation again after a concussion, and Oklahoma defeated Kansas to finish its three-game shedding streak.
Gabriel was injured within the second quarter of Oklahoma’s loss to TCU on Oct. 1, and the offense had sputtered in almost seven quarters with out him heading into the Kansas recreation. But every week after the Sooners have been held to 195 yards in opposition to Texas, Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) exploded for 701 yards.
Eric Gray ran for 176 yards, Marvin Mims had a career-high 9 catches for 106 yards and Brayden Willis had 5 catches for a career-best 102 yards for the Sooners, who relieved a few of the strain that had been constructing for first-year coach Brent Venables.
It was Oklahoma’s 18th straight win over Kansas, with all of the victories coming by double digits. The Sooners haven’t misplaced to the Jayhawks since 1997.
Kansas backup quarterback Jason Bean handed for 265 yards and 4 touchdowns. Lawrence Arnold had 113 yards and two touchdowns receiving and Mason Fairchild had 106 yards and caught two landing passes for Kansas (5-2, 2-2), which has misplaced two straight.
NO. 22 TEXAS 24, IOWA STATE 21
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Quinn Ewers threw for 3 touchdowns, linebacker Jaylan Ford produced two turnovers and Texas rallied within the fourth quarter to beat Iowa State.
Ewers’ third landing, a 3-yard cross to Xavier Worthy, put Texas up for good with 4:43 remaining.
Ford ended Iowa State’s likelihood to re-take the lead, recovering a fumble by Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers deep in Texas territory with 2:28 to play. Moments earlier, it appeared like Iowa State may transfer again in entrance, however spectacular receiver Xavier Hutchinson dropped a cross on the Longhorns 9-yard line.
Bijan Robinson rushed for 135 yards, his fifth straight recreation exceeding 100 for Texas (5-2, 3-1 Big 12). The Longhorns snapped snapped a three-game shedding streak in opposition to the Iowa State. The Cyclones (3-4, 0-4) have misplaced 4 straight.
___
More AP faculty soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s faculty soccer e-newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF.
story by The Texas Tribune Source link