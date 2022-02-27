No. 3 Booker T. Washington Golden Eagles looking to shatter history books in 2022

HOUSTON – Vincent Grayson’s father always told him that good things come to those who wait – “just be patient young lad and your time will come.”

Grayson’s time and the Golden Eagles’ time of success has arrived.

In his 15th year as the head coach of Booker T Washington, his 19th overall at the school, Grayson has watched his group roll through the first two rounds of the playoffs to reach the Regional Quarterfinals for the third time in the past four seasons.

“It’s a good feeling to still be playing this time of the year because a lot of teams are at home,” Grayson said. “We are expecting this year to be different from the previous years, we are expecting to advance.”

Sophomore Chris McDermott added: “It’s amazing being able to advance this far, I’m really enjoying it.”

Every fall the team enters the season with the same three goals in mind – win district, get to the Regional Tournament and then to San Antonio.

Ad

The No. 3-ranked Golden Eagles went a perfect 16-0 in district play and are one win away from their first Regional Tournament appearance in 27 years.

“This is such a great feeling; Washington is the oldest predominately black school in Houston and it is exciting listening to people talk about our team.” Grayson said. “I can feel the buzz around our community, they are so proud of these young men.”

Junior Andre Walker II added: “Making it to Regionals would mean a lot to this program and community because they been waiting for this. It also means a lot to me to help my coach Coach Grayson reach Regionals after all his hard work and dedication towards the program.”

This year is different for many reasons.

Of his 15 years at the helm of the program, Grayson admits that this is his “more complete team” that he’s coached. It starts with good guard play from Walker II, Davion Smith and Jordan Carter. Then they have sheer size.

Ad

Size them up in 6-foot-5, leading scorer Kenneth Lewis; 6-foot-7 scoring and rebound machine McDermott and 6-foot-6 freshman Samuel Jones.

“We are a well-rounded team,” Grayson said.

They are not just well rounded, the Golden Eagles have a three-headed monster in the talents of Lewis, McDermott and Walker II. Through 30 games played that trio is averaging 39.3 points per game and ripping down 27.3 rebounds per game.

“It’s great being on the team with them,” Lewis said of the trio. “Chris is elite big man that can play inside and outside, can shoot and dunk on anyone, rebound at a high level and can block anybody shot. Andre is a high major guard that can score at any given time. Great passer with IQ that know how to set the momentum of the game. Good on-ball defender with size.

“He’s kind of underrated right now but when he goes against the top point guard’s in Houston and Texas everyone will know about him for sure.”

Ad

Lewis is the leader in the locker room when it comes to scoring for the Golden Eagles. The junior averages an impressive 27.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.

“I think he is one of the best finishers in this city,” Grayson said.

The scoring clip, Lewis credits to the “work put in over the summer and the competition I play during the summer” but he also gives credit where credit is due – his teammates.

“The players I’m playing with right now amazing we trust each other, play hard for each other, and we all working for the same goal – win state,” Lewis said.

But the wildest stat line of the team is owned by the sophomore.

In 30 games, McDermott – who received collegiate offers from Georgetown and Texas A&M in December – is averaging 22.1 points and 16.9 rebounds per game, along with 3.9 assists, 2.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per night.

“That average is really crazy because he is only a sophomore, but it doesn’t surprise us because in practice,” Grayson said. “He is usually the first one finishing sprints, he always get in extra work on his on time especially in the weight room. As a young player he really takes good care of his body and he really enjoy playing the game. He believes that every rebound is his and he is very unselfish.

Ad

“He is a great kid off the court also and he make good grades. His father is the custodian at our school and he just want to make him proud.”

In the playoffs so far, Booker T. Washington has beaten Royal 120-61 and Hamshire-Fannett 93-55 to advance to the third round to face Little Cypress-Mauriceville. If the Golden Eagles advance a few more rounds a date with perennial Houston power Jack Yates could be waiting in the wings in the Region III-4A Championship.

But for now, these Golden Eagles are just enjoying taking flight at the right time of the year.

“It’s feels amazing being a part of this run we’re making,” Walker II said. “It’s exciting seeing all the old alumni and community come to the game supporting us.”