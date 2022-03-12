No. 4 Baylor women rout Oklahoma State in Big 12 tourney







Large 12 participant of the yr NaLyssa Smith scored 15 factors, Baylor shut out Oklahoma State into the second quarter and the No. four Bears rolled the remainder of the best way to a 76-36 victory Friday within the quarterfinals of the convention match.Ja’Mee Asberry scored 16 factors for the top-seeded Bears (26-6), who seem intent on persevering with their dominance of the Large 12 underneath first-year coach Nicki Collen. They simply superior to play No. 21 Oklahoma, which knocked off Kansas earlier within the day, because the Bears pursue their 10th match title up to now 11 years.The Cowgirls (9-20), enjoying their closing sport underneath longtime coach Jim Littell, missed their first 13 field-goal makes an attempt, fell behind 41-14 by halftime and by no means made a run. They wound up taking pictures 22.8% for the sport.Oklahoma State’s main scorer, Lauren Fields, went 0-for-11 from the sphere and completed with no level, whereas Kassidy De Lapp completed with a team-best 9 factors.If the end result wasn’t preordained, it definitely was determined throughout the first 10 minutes.The Cowgirls missed all their first-quarter photographs, turned the ball over seven instances and even missed each of their free throws in going scoreless for the primary 10-plus minutes. And to make issues worse, Baylor was cruising together with large contributions from nearly everybody. The defending champs constructed a 23-Zero lead.The beginning was stunning however not completely surprising: The Cowgirls got here in averaging 58.four factors, rating 290th out of 348 groups in Division I ladies’s basketball, and had been held to fewer than 50 factors 5 instances this season.That included a 67-49 loss to the Bears in mid-January.It was a troublesome finish to Littell’s tenure in Stillwater, the place he started as an assistant and took over the top job when Kurt Budke and one other assistant, Miranda Serna, have been killed in a airplane crash throughout a recruiting journey in November 2011.Littell led the Cowgirls to a 22-12 report and gained the WNIT that tough season, then took them to 6 NCAA Tournaments over the subsequent 10 years. Simply final yr, Littell was voted Large 12 coach of the yr after the Cowgirls went 19-9 and superior to the second of the NCAA tourney, dropping to eventual nationwide champion Stanford.Littell was knowledgeable earlier this week that he wouldn’t return subsequent season.

Large 12 participant of the yr NaLyssa Smith scored 15 factors, Baylor shut out Oklahoma State into the second quarter and the No. four Bears rolled the remainder of the best way to a 76-36 victory Friday within the quarterfinals of the convention match. Ja’Mee Asberry scored 16 factors for the top-seeded Bears (26-6), who seem intent on persevering with their dominance of the Large 12 underneath first-year coach Nicki Collen. They simply superior to play No. 21 Oklahoma, which knocked off Kansas earlier within the day, because the Bears pursue their 10th match title up to now 11 years. The Cowgirls (9-20), enjoying their closing sport underneath longtime coach Jim Littell, missed their first 13 field-goal makes an attempt, fell behind 41-14 by halftime and by no means made a run. They wound up taking pictures 22.8% for the sport. Oklahoma State’s main scorer, Lauren Fields, went 0-for-11 from the sphere and completed with no level, whereas Kassidy De Lapp completed with a team-best 9 factors. If the end result wasn’t preordained, it definitely was determined throughout the first 10 minutes. The Cowgirls missed all their first-quarter photographs, turned the ball over seven instances and even missed each of their free throws in going scoreless for the primary 10-plus minutes. And to make issues worse, Baylor was cruising together with large contributions from nearly everybody. The defending champs constructed a 23-Zero lead. The beginning was stunning however not completely surprising: The Cowgirls got here in averaging 58.four factors, rating 290th out of 348 groups in Division I ladies’s basketball, and had been held to fewer than 50 factors 5 instances this season. That included a 67-49 loss to the Bears in mid-January. It was a troublesome finish to Littell’s tenure in Stillwater, the place he started as an assistant and took over the top job when Kurt Budke and one other assistant, Miranda Serna, have been killed in a airplane crash throughout a recruiting journey in November 2011. Littell led the Cowgirls to a 22-12 report and gained the WNIT that tough season, then took them to 6 NCAA Tournaments over the subsequent 10 years. Simply final yr, Littell was voted Large 12 coach of the yr after the Cowgirls went 19-9 and superior to the second of the NCAA tourney, dropping to eventual nationwide champion Stanford. Littell was knowledgeable earlier this week that he wouldn’t return subsequent season.





Source link