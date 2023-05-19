No. 8/8 Softball preview: NCAA Austin Regional

AUSTIN, TX – The University of Texas is ready to take part in its twenty third NCAA Regional because the Longhorns face Seton Hall on Friday, May 19, at 4 PM CT within the Austin Regional. This regional-opening softball recreation will air at the Longhorn Network or ESPN+. Alex Loeb and Cat Osterman are set to announce within the sales space, and Andrew Haynes will deliver the sport’s motion to the radio airwaves on 105.3 FM within the Austin space. Television designations for Saturday and Sunday’s softball video games might be introduced at a later time. In case of any long term adjustments, there may be possible for recreation time adjustments to house tv schedules.

The NCAA Austin Regional Schedule is as follows:

Friday, May 19

4 PM CT – Seton Hall vs. Texas (Game 1)

6:30 PM CT – Texas State vs. Texas A&M (Game 2)

Saturday, May 20

2 PM CT – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 (Game 3)

4:30 PM CT – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (Game 4)

7 PM CT – Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3 (Game 5)

Sunday, May 21

1 PM CT – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5 (Game 6)

3:30 PM CT – Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6, if vital (Game 7)

LEADING OFF

Right sooner than the sport, Texas freshman Leighann Goode ties with Brejae Washington (2013) for 9th position at the program’s single-season at-bats listing with 190. With 10 respectable plate appearances all the way through the Austin Regional, Goode can turn into simplest the fourth softball student-athlete in program historical past to document 200 or extra at-bats all the way through a unmarried season. Goode will turn into the primary Texas softball freshman student-athlete to succeed in the feat since Mia Scott had 204 respectable plate appearances right through the 2022 season. Janae Jefferson holds this system document with 226 respectable at-bats all the way through the 2022 season.

Sophomore Mia Scott enters this weekend's regional tied with Taylor Thom (2013) for tenth at the program's single-season listing with 71 hits in 182 plate appearances right through the 2023 season. Scott is simply six hits clear of tying her hit general from the 2022 season, which ranks fourth at the program's single-season hit listing.

If Leighann Goode hits two domestic runs all the way through this weekend's Austin Regional, she's going to turn into the primary Longhorn softball student-athlete to document a 10-home run, 10-stolen base season since Shannon Rhodes (15 domestic runs, 10 stolen bases) completed the feat all the way through the 2021 season. Goode will turn into simply the 3rd first-year softball student-athlete to succeed in the feat, becoming a member of Taylor Hoagland (11 domestic runs, 17 stolen bases in 2010) and Taylor Thom (11 domestic runs, 13 stolen bases).

With Reese Atwood's 11 domestic runs at the season, it marks the 3rd consecutive finished season that a minimum of one Longhorn softball student-athlete hit 10 or extra domestic runs all the way through a unmarried season. Taylor Ellsworth and Bekah Alcozer tied for the workforce lead with 5 every all the way through the 2018 season, which used to be the remaining finished season with out a Texas softball student-athlete hitting double-digit domestic runs. During the 27-game 2020 season, Courtney Day used to be midway to the entire with 5 domestic runs in 57 plate appearances in 26 video games performed.

If Viviana Martinez drives in two runs at the weekend, she's going to turn into the primary first-year Longhorn softball student-athlete to force in 50 or extra runs all the way through a unmarried season. This may even tie Martinez with Loryn Johnson (2009) for 6th at the program's single-season listing.

