No. 8 Men’s Track’s Knight breaks 5K program record at Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. – (*8*)Senior Haftu Knight made headlines at the Payton Jordan Invitational, breaking the Texas four-year 5000-meter program record with a non-public very best time of 13:32.23. This surpassed the former record set via Alex Rogers in 2019 at the Bryan Clay Invitational via over 10 seconds. Knight’s time additionally stands as the highest time in Longhorns historical past. Sophomore Isaac Alonzo completed with the second-fastest time at school historical past, additionally breaking the previous record with a time of 13:41.35.

On the ladies’s aspect, Monica Hebner endured her spectacular ultimate season with Texas via shifting to No. 9 at the All-Time performer listing together with her time of 16:10.05. Leading the Longhorns with a third-place end was once a notable fulfillment for Hebner. Her sister Isabel Hebner completed proper in the back of with a time of 16:11.33 and Beth Ramos got here in 5th with an 11-second non-public very best time of 16:15.11.

Valery Tobias additionally placed on an outstanding show within the 1500-meter and registered the second-fastest collegiate time of four:17.43.

The males’s 800-meter sprint noticed a formidable debut via senior Crayton Carrozza , who gained with a time of one:47.62. Carrozza outperformed Cooper Teare of Nike’s Bowerman Track Club in his debut. Additionally, Cruz Gomez completed fourth with a time of one:49.05.

Meanwhile, again at the Michael Johnson Invitational, Texas’ top leap squad had a forged appearing with a number of top-10 finishes. Freshman Evelyn Lavielle cleared 1.73m (5-8.5) and completed fourth, whilst senior Claire Moreau tied for 7th with a top of one.68m (5-6). For the boys, Sam Hurley completed because the runner-up, clearing 2.12m (5-11.5) for the second one festival in a row.

The Longhorns shall be again in Austin for his or her ultimate common season house meet once they host the Texas Invitational from April 28-29.