No. 9/10 Softball preview: UTA

AUSTIN, TX – Looking for its tenth consecutive win, The University of Texas softball program will trip up I-35 to Arlington to play UTA at 6 PM CT on Wednesday, March 8. It will mark the Longhorns’ first recreation in opposition to the Mavericks in Arlington since April 7, 2021, when UT gained, 12-0, in 5 innings.

Wednesday’s recreation may also mark the primary true street softball recreation for Texas (17-2-1) this season. The Longhorns opened the season with 4 neutral-site contests in Clearwater, Fla., ahead of taking part in the next 16 consecutive video games at Red & Charline McCombs Field.

A win over the Mavericks would give the Longhorns a 10-game successful streak, marking the 5th consecutive season — all beneath head trainer Mike White — with no less than one double-digit successful streak. A ten-game successful streak will be the longest by means of a Texas softball crew since successful 14 instantly all the way through the 2021 season: March 19 to April 11. Last season, Texas had a 16-game unbeaten streak as a 10-10 tie in opposition to Minnesota in sandwiched between a five-game successful streak and a 10-game streak.

Entering Wednesday evening’s motion, Texas is ranked 2d within the nation in crew batting moderate with a .383 clip and 7th within the country in scoring moderate with a 7.80 mark. Only Oklahoma (.391) has a better crew batting moderate.

Viviana Martinez is lately tied with Arkansas’ Reagan Johnson for probably the most hits (33) by means of a Division I softball freshman student-athlete. Martinez’ hit general is handiest six shy of Wichita State’s Sydney McKinney for the highest spot within the country.

