No. 9/10 Softball preview: UTA

AUSTIN, TX – Looking for its tenth consecutive win, The University of Texas softball program will trip up I-35 to Arlington to play UTA at 6 PM CT on Wednesday, March 8. It will mark the Longhorns’ first recreation in opposition to the Mavericks in Arlington since April 7, 2021, when UT gained, 12-0, in 5 innings.
Wednesday’s recreation may also mark the primary true street softball recreation for Texas (17-2-1) this season. The Longhorns opened the season with 4 neutral-site contests in Clearwater, Fla., ahead of taking part in the next 16 consecutive video games at Red & Charline McCombs Field.
LEADING OFF
- A win over the Mavericks would give the Longhorns a 10-game successful streak, marking the 5th consecutive season — all beneath head trainer Mike White — with no less than one double-digit successful streak.
- A ten-game successful streak will be the longest by means of a Texas softball crew since successful 14 instantly all the way through the 2021 season: March 19 to April 11.
- Last season, Texas had a 16-game unbeaten streak as a 10-10 tie in opposition to Minnesota in sandwiched between a five-game successful streak and a 10-game streak.
- Texas hasn’t ever misplaced to UTA in softball video games performed in Arlington because the Longhorns are 7-0 in opposition to the Mavericks in such video games with the newest being a 12-0 five-inning win.
- Of the seven video games performed in Arlington between the 2 softball systems, 4 have ended both previous or later than the 7th inning.
- Entering Wednesday evening’s motion, Texas is ranked 2d within the nation in crew batting moderate with a .383 clip and 7th within the country in scoring moderate with a 7.80 mark.
- Only Oklahoma (.391) has a better crew batting moderate.
- Viviana Martinez is lately tied with Arkansas’ Reagan Johnson for probably the most hits (33) by means of a Division I softball freshman student-athlete.
- Martinez’ hit general is handiest six shy of Wichita State’s Sydney McKinney for the highest spot within the country.
- Under fifth-year head trainer Mike White, Texas is 3-1 in its first true street recreation of the season.
- The 3 wins: 11-4 at No. 15/17 Arizona State (March 1, 2019), 6-4 in 8 innings at No. 1 UCLA (Feb. 27, 2020) and 9-0 in 5 innings at Houston (March 3, 2021).
- The one loss: 5-4 at No. 2 Alabama (March 4, 2022)
- Viviana Martinez (33), Leighann Goode (31) and Mia Scott (30) are the one softball student-athletes within the Big 12 Conference to had been credited with 30-or-more hits coming into the Longhorns’ recreation at UTA on Wednesday evening.
- Four Division I softball systems (LSU, Texas, UCLA and Utah) have more than one student-athletes with 30-or-more hits thru Monday evening’s motion, however Texas is the one program with 3.
