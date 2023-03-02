No bail for man who tried to fly to Florida with explosives in suitcase, officials say

PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania man admitted packing explosive fabrics, fuses and a lighter in a suitcase he checked for a advertisement flight to Florida and fled the Lehigh Valley airport when he feared arrest, federal government mentioned in a court docket report filed Thursday.

Marc Muffley, 40, of Lansford, referred to as his female friend for a trip when he heard his title being paged on the airport, and shortly switched his telephone quantity to steer clear of being tracked, prosecutors mentioned.

“The danger he created … is simply astonishing,” Assistant United States Attorney Sherri A. Stephan mentioned at a Thursday court docket listening to, when she requested a pass judgement on to deny bail. “The fact TSA (the Transportation Security Administration) was able to immediately locate this device and prevent it from being placed on an airplane is to their credit.”

The FBI says this photograph displays Marc Muffley, 40, with two suitcases on the Lehigh Valley International Airport in Pennsylvania on Monday. [ FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION | Federal Bureau of Investigation ]

A protection attorney urged that Muffley simplest sought after to activate fireworks on a Florida seaside, the place he mentioned the one-time development employee once in a while cares for an sick grandfather.

However, U.S. Magistrate Pamela A. Carlos agreed to detain him with out bail, discovering that Muffley used to be each a flight chance and a threat to the group.

Authorities mentioned the reality the explosive powder used to be packed in the similar checked bag with the opposite pieces higher the chance of an explosion.

“The baggage also contained a can of butane, a lighter, a pipe with white powder residue suspected to be methamphetamine, a wireless drill with cordless batteries, and two GFCI outlets taped together with black tape,” prosecutors wrote in a detention memorandum filed Thursday.

“His actions seriously jeopardized the lives of airport workers and patrons, and if the explosive had not been intercepted, the flight’s passengers and the aircraft,” the memo mentioned.

Muffley is charged with possessing an explosive in an airport and possessing or making an attempt to position an explosive or incendiary tool on an airplane, in accordance to a felony grievance.

The protection attorney, Jonathan McDonald, argued that the pieces weren’t “incendiary” and subsequently didn’t meet the necessities of the second one fee. Muffley attended the listening to, which used to be held by way of videoconference, from prison however didn’t discuss.

“No one has posited one conceivable theory on how this thing could have gone off. That was not going to happen inside of a bag,” McDonald mentioned.

However, Carlos discovered possible reason to uphold each fees.

This airport surveillance digital camera symbol launched in an FBI affidavit displays Marc Muffley at Lehigh Valley International Airport in Allentown, Pa., on Monday. [ UNCREDITED | AP ]

Muffley used to be arrested at his house Monday evening, hours after he had checked in for the Allegiant Air flight on the Lehigh Valley International Airport. The flight used to be sure for Orlando.

His file contains misdemeanor arrests for drug ownership, robbery and riding underneath the affect, which led to a couple of prison stints, the memo mentioned. His female friend informed government he feared being arrested on the airport on an excellent kid improve warrant, government mentioned.

They have mentioned they discovered a three-inch “circular compound” wrapped in paper and plastic wrap that they consider contained a mixture of flash powder and different fabrics used to make commercial-grade fireworks.

Attached to it used to be a “quick fuse” equivalent to a candle wick — it sounds as if a part of the unique manufacture of the compound — in addition to a slow-burning “hobby fuse” that gave the impression to were added later, they mentioned.

Officials consider the fabrics might be ignited by means of warmth and friction, and posed an important chance to the aircraft and its occupants, in accordance to the felony grievance.

By MARYCLAIRE DALE, Associated Press.

Follow AP Legal Affairs Writer Maryclaire Dale at https://twitter.com/Maryclairedale