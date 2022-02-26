No big leaguers? No problem — 5 storylines the Rangers brass are eyeing in Arizona right now

SURPRISE, Ariz. — There isn’t a Josh Jung. No Marcus Semien, Corey Seager or any of the Rangers’ ginormous free agent class. If it weren’t for accidents and lockouts, they’d don’t have any information in any respect. Doom, despair and agony and all that, right?

Not precisely.

Rangers bosses, unable to do something about the main league staff, have nonetheless dropped into the desert and have discovered lots to do throughout the first week of a minor league minicamp that’s small in title solely. There are 134 gamers available and about half as many staffers.

“That is the silver lining,” GM Chris Younger, at 6-10 a human statement tower, noticed. “We are capable of spend a while on issues we don’t often get to see at this level. We’ve received a whole lot of new individuals in participant improvement, and this offers us time to instill some philosophy and create some continuity. We’re simply attending to do issues the schedule usually wouldn’t permit throughout a traditional spring coaching.”

So, what are they spending their time on? Properly, right here are the 5 most intriguing storylines of this minor league camp, as long as it’s the sole supply of Rangers baseball. In different phrases, “intriguing” is relative to the state of affairs on the floor. Get the big leaguers in camp and most, if not all, fade to the background. In the meantime, although, they are the focus.

Jack Leiter: Properly, after all. Although there are no followers and there’s no actual hubbub, each free pair of eyes in camp ventured over to Leiter’s stay BP session Friday towards a gaggle of fellow high prospects together with Dustin Harris, Josh Smith and Cameron Cauley. That included supervisor Chris Woodward and the few main league staffers who’ve been observing — however not instructing — campers periodically.

Leiter is the greatest pitching prospect the Rangers have had in a long time. His each transfer will draw consideration. The decision up to now: Man, has he received thick thighs and calves. It’s what helps propel him like a turbo engine. Anything: Hey, it’s technique to early to make any judgments. The Rangers are merely taking all of it in.

New additions: Over the winter, the Rangers overhauled their participant improvement division. Josh Bonifay has taken over as the director of participant improvement and reviews to assistant GM Ross Fenstermaker, who’s in his first 12 months in the function.

The Rangers elevated their psychological expertise division exponentially in measurement. They transitioned professional scout Jonathan George into extra of an inside particular task scout to higher know their very own system. There are a whole lot of new faces and new roles. The camp is offering outdated and new workers an opportunity to get acquainted with each other and the gamers.

“We’ve made an enormous funding in management and psychological expertise,” stated president of baseball operations Jon Daniels. “I’m excited to see that workers at work. That could be the single-biggest merchandise I’m enthusiastic about in this era.”

Participant versatility: The signings of Semien and Corey Seager doubtlessly block a whole lot of the Rangers’ position-player depth. So, a slew of infielders are getting work at different positions. Josh Smith is working in the outfield; Justin Foscue has taken some floor balls at third base; nook infielder Dustin Harris is figuring out in the outfield.

“If I’m the Rangers, I’m going after these guys, too,” Foscue stated. “I’m not salty at the group about all of it. I don’t care [about expanding versatility]. It’s simply going to assist my worth if I can play different positions. If I play properly, I’m not going to be blocked for seven years, no matter place. Hopefully, I’ll be [in the majors] quickly sufficient.”

Stated Smith, who supplied to be taught the outfield final month: “I do know what’s happening up the center with the Rangers right now.”

The subsequent wave: With Leiter, Cole Winn and the emergence of Owen White, the high tier of beginning pitching is promising. After all, the Rangers brass is getting a have a look at them. However there’s one other gifted group beginning to bubble up behind them.

The camp permits for extra eyes to start out sorting via TK Roby, Avery Weems, Zak Kent, South Grand Prairie’s Josh Stephan and Aledo’s Cody Bradford. None is an possibility for 2022, however the additional early appears will assist create a private database for executives on guys who are more likely to be mentioned at size this coming minor league season.

As well as, it’s giving executives an opportunity to have a look at sidearm reliever Chase Lee, who went from Alabama straight to Double-A. Each time main league camp begins, he might find yourself with an invite throughout the clubhouse and will find yourself making a case to affix the bullpen in 2022.

Catching: Supposedly, Sam Huff is the Rangers’ future at catcher, however he didn’t catch a sport in 2021 due to knee points. He’s additionally on the 40-man roster, so he isn’t allowed in the minor league camp. Huff’s measurement (he’s 6-5) and harm historical past could recommend he ultimately strikes to a different spot.

Catching is weak throughout baseball. It will behoove the Rangers to get slightly extra familiarity with two of their youthful catching prospects, David Garcia and Efrenyer Narvaez. It’s unlikely that Jonah Heim or Jose Trevino find yourself being the long-term reply at catcher. And if there’s any doubt about Huff, it is a prime alternative to set a pecking order for long-term analysis.

No, there’s no big leaguers round. Who is aware of when they may present up? In the meantime, there’s lots to maintain the Rangers busy.

Pictures

earlier subsequent 1/20Pitcher Jack Leiter throws stay batting observe to outfielder Bubba Thompson throughout a Texas Rangers minor league spring camp exercise at the staff’s coaching facility on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Shock, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Workers Photographer) earlier subsequent 2/20Infielder Justin Foscue fields a grounder throughout a Texas Rangers minor league spring camp exercise at the staff’s coaching facility on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Shock, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Workers Photographer) earlier subsequent 3/20Infielder Justin Foscue makes a throw throughout a Texas Rangers minor league spring camp exercise at the staff’s coaching facility on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Shock, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Workers Photographer) earlier subsequent 4/20Infielder Thomas Saggese tries to make a sliding cease on a grounder as Jonathan Ornelas backs him up throughout a Texas Rangers minor league spring camp exercise at the staff’s coaching facility on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Shock, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Workers Photographer) earlier subsequent 5/20Infielder Justin Foscue makes a leaping catch throughout a Texas Rangers minor league spring camp exercise at the staff’s coaching facility on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Shock, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Workers Photographer) earlier subsequent 6/20Pitcher Chase Lee works with a coach in the bullpen throughout a Texas Rangers minor league spring camp exercise at the staff’s coaching facility on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Shock, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Workers Photographer) earlier subsequent 7/20Pitcher Chase Lee works with a coach in the bullpen throughout a Texas Rangers minor league spring camp exercise at the staff’s coaching facility on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Shock, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Workers Photographer) earlier subsequent 8/20Pitcher Chase Lee laughs with teammates throughout a Texas Rangers minor league spring camp exercise at the staff’s coaching facility on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Shock, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Workers Photographer) earlier subsequent 9/20Pitcher Chase Lee throws throughout a Texas Rangers minor league spring camp exercise at the staff’s coaching facility on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Shock, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Workers Photographer) earlier subsequent 10/20Pitcher Chase Lee throws throughout a Texas Rangers minor league spring camp exercise at the staff’s coaching facility on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Shock, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Workers Photographer) earlier subsequent 11/20Pitcher Chase Lee throws throughout a Texas Rangers minor league spring camp exercise at the staff’s coaching facility on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Shock, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Workers Photographer) earlier subsequent 12/20Pitcher Chase Lee throws throughout a Texas Rangers minor league spring camp exercise at the staff’s coaching facility on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Shock, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Workers Photographer) earlier subsequent 13/20Pitchers, together with C.J. Widger (entrance), run on a conditioning area throughout a Texas Rangers minor league spring camp exercise at the staff’s coaching facility on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Shock, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Workers Photographer) earlier subsequent 14/20Pitchers, together with C.J. Widger (entrance), run on a conditioning area throughout a Texas Rangers minor league spring camp exercise at the staff’s coaching facility on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Shock, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Workers Photographer) earlier subsequent 15/20Pitcher Jack Leiter throws stay batting observe throughout a Texas Rangers minor league spring camp exercise at the staff’s coaching facility on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Shock, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Workers Photographer) earlier subsequent 16/20Pitcher Jack Leiter rubs the ball as throws stay batting observe throughout a Texas Rangers minor league spring camp exercise at the staff’s coaching facility on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Shock, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Workers Photographer) earlier subsequent 17/20Fellow pitchers crowd round a observe area to observe Jack Leiter throws stay batting observe throughout a Texas Rangers minor league spring camp exercise at the staff’s coaching facility on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Shock, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Workers Photographer) earlier subsequent 18/20Pitcher Jack Leiter throws stay batting observe throughout a Texas Rangers minor league spring camp exercise at the staff’s coaching facility on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Shock, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Workers Photographer) earlier subsequent 19/20Fellow pitchers crowd round a observe area to observe Jack Leiter throws stay batting observe throughout a Texas Rangers minor league spring camp exercise at the staff’s coaching facility on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Shock, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Workers Photographer) earlier subsequent 20/20Pitcher Jack Leiter shakes fingers with catcher Matt Whatley after throwing stay batting observe throughout a Texas Rangers minor league spring camp exercise at the staff’s coaching facility on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Shock, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Workers Photographer)

===

Discover extra Rangers protection from The Dallas Morning Information right here.