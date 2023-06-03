Texas

No charges for Pence in classified documents probe, Sources say

June 3, 2023
BC_Reporter

According to sources, News reports that there will be no charges filed against former Vice President Mike Pence in relation to the discovery of classified documents at his Indiana residence earlier this year. Stay informed with live events, breaking news, and exclusive reporting by enabling browser notifications.

