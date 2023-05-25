No debt ceiling deal yet with one week until Treasury’s estimated default deadline





With most effective one week ultimate until the Treasury Department’s estimated default deadline, there seems to be no settlement yet at the debt ceiling between President Biden and congressional leaders. CBS News’ senior White House correspondent, Weijia Jiang, and congressional correspondent, Scott MacFarlane, give you the newest news updates from Capitol Hill. Despite ongoing negotiations, America’s borrowing limits might quickly be exceeded, developing important monetary difficulties. To keep up-to-date on breaking news, reside occasions, and unique reporting, turn on browser notifications and be the primary to understand.