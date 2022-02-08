No injuries reported after large fire at townhomes in north Harris County, officials say

HOUSTON – Firefighters responded to a large fire at townhomes in north Harris County Monday afternoon, according to the Spring Fire Department.

The fire was reported at 4:39 p.m. at the Roundhill Townhomes on Cypress Station Drive.

Firefighters discovered that the fire was coming from the upstairs A/C unit and then upgraded to the full box.

No injuries have been reported at the scene.

It is unknown how many families have been displaced by the fire.

The Spring Fire Department is assisting Ponderosa Fire Department to help put out the blaze. The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office also responded to the scene to investigate the fire.