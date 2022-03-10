“No progress” toward cease-fire in high-level Russia-Ukraine talks after Russia accused of bombing a hospital

Antalya, Turkey — Russian Overseas Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba met Thursday in Turkey within the first such high-level contact since Moscow invaded its neighbor. Talking after the talks, Kuleba informed reporters there was “no progress” towards a cease-fire.

“We additionally talked on the cease-fire however no progress was achieved on that,” Dmytro Kuleba stated, describing the dialogue as “tough” and accusing his counterpart of bringing little greater than “conventional narratives” to the desk.

The pinnacle of the Worldwide Atomic Power Company said earlier he was additionally heading to Antalya for conferences amid mounting concern over the security of Ukraine‘s nuclear power vegetation, nevertheless it was unclear when he was because of arrive or who he would possibly meet with.

Even earlier than the talks started, analysts feared there have been slim probabilities of any breakthrough. Pictures of the assembly confirmed the Russian, Turkish and Ukrainian delegations sitting round a desk, with every minister accompanied by simply two different officers.

Turkish Overseas Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (2nd from left), Russian Overseas Minister Sergey Lavrov (left) and Ukrainian Overseas Minister Dmytro Kuleba (proper) attend a gathering in Antalya, Turkey, March 10, 2022. Turkish Overseas Ministry/Handout/REUTERS



The assembly happened in opposition to the background of Ukrainian and worldwide outrage after a Russian assault on a kids’s and maternity hospital within the besieged Ukrainian metropolis of Mariupol which, based on Kyiv, killed not less than three folks, together with a younger lady. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky referred to as the strike an “atrocity.”

Talking after his talks with Kuleba on Thursday in Antalya, Russia’s Lavrov dismissed the hospital assault as lies and propaganda.

“It’s not the primary time we see pathetic outcries over so-called ‘atrocities’ by Russia,” Lavrov stated, happening to explain a purported assault by Ukrainian “ultra-radicals” within the nation’s japanese Donbas area on a hospital there. He suggesting the West was falling for false “narratives” put forth by Ukraine’s authorities.

CBS Information senior international correspondent Charlie D’Agata stated the large airstrike on the hospital in Mariupol shattered a fragile cease-fire in Mariupol late Wednesday afternoon that was supposed to permit civilians to flee the battered metropolis. Emergency groups and troopers scrambled to evacuate the wounded, together with pregnant girls, from the hospital. The blast destroyed the advanced in and out, and the dimensions and depth of the crater and the encompassing particles have been clear proof of its ferocity.



Ukraine authorities say Russian missiles hit a Mariupol hospital and energy was lower from Chernobyl energy plant 05:02

As D’Agata reported, Mariupol, a key port metropolis on Ukraine’s southern coast, has come below heavy Russian bombardment for days, slicing off energy and water to greater than 400,00zero folks. Officers say not less than 1,200 civilians have been killed within the metropolis because the struggle started, and pictures present metropolis staff inserting our bodies right into a mass grave.

Ukrainian officers stated not less than seven extra civilians have been killed in additional Russian artillery assaults in a single day.

After his dialogue with Lavrov on Thursday, Ukraine’s Kuleba stated he was ready to fulfill his counterpart once more to “proceed engagement” aimed toward first establishing a cease-fire and humanitarian hall for Mariupol, calling town probably the most dire humanitarian disaster in his nation, after which to finish the struggle.

Organic weapons claims and warnings

The White Home warned on Wednesday that Russia may additional escalate the struggle both by utilizing organic or chemical weapons, or by claiming Ukrainian forces had achieved so in a so-called “false flag” assault to make use of as a pretext for additional violence.

Russian officers began accusing the U.S. of engaged on covert organic and chemical weapons packages inside Ukraine earlier this week. On Thursday, the Russian Protection Ministry claimed paperwork supplied by Ukrainian lab staff confirmed Washington “deliberate to prepare work on pathogens of birds, bats and reptiles in Ukraine in 2022.”

“In line with the paperwork, experiments with samples of bat coronavirus have been carried out in organic laboratories created and funded in Ukraine,” the Protection Ministry claimed. “The aim of those and different Pentagon-funded organic researches in Ukraine was the creation of mechanism for the covert unfold of the deadliest pathogens.”

White Home press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday dismissed Russia’s claims as “preposterous” and stated they might be a part of an try by Russia to put the groundwork for utilizing such weapons itself. “That is all an apparent ploy by Russia to attempt to attempt to justify its additional premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified assault on Ukraine.”



World sanctions affect day by day life in Russia 01:49

“Now that Russia has made these false claims, and China has seemingly endorsed this propaganda, we should always all be looking out for Russia to probably use chemical or organic weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation utilizing them,” she stated.

With the violence on the bottom in Ukraine and the dueling claims and warnings from Washington and Moscow, hope for any main breakthrough within the talks in Turkey was all the time low, however that assembly was simply considered one of plenty of diplomatic initiatives.

Israel is looking for to dealer an answer by means of direct talks with President Vladimir Putin, and French President Emmanuel Macron can also be continuously phoning the Kremlin chief.

“There may be as we speak a really slim hope and we have to seize it … with out being naive,” France’s Europe Minister Clement Beaune informed France Inter radio. “The purpose is similar; that the preventing stops, however we have to put nice stress on Russia.”