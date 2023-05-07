No shooter found after reports of armed person at Stonebriar Mall





At roughly 8:40 pm on Saturday, Frisco police gained reports of a conceivable armed particular person at Stonebriar Mall, which brought on a snappy reaction from officials. Shoppers within the mall’s proximity reported listening to loud noises from the meals courtroom, adopted via folks screaming and scrambling. Police have since showed that there used to be no shooter throughout the mall premises.

First responders flooded the mall as consumers and staff attempted to escape or discover a hiding spot. Frisco Police therefore showed that there used to be no shooter throughout the mall and surmised that the commotion got here from two teams of people who had a dispute close to the meals courtroom.

To make sure protection, the mall used to be evacuated and closed early, and it used to be reported that one person used to be injured from falling. Before final, some staff at the mall shared their accounts of the occasions and expressed how apprehensive they have been all through the commotion.