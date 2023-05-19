No tsunami risk to West Coast, Hawaii after massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake west of Fiji

A massive earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 has been reported within the a long way Pacific area, in accordance to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake took place close to the Loyalty Islands, 23 miles deep. This location is southwest of Fiji, north of New Zealand, and east of Australia.

According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, waves up to 3 meters or round 10 ft above tides are imaginable for Vanuatu. Meanwhile, smaller waves had been additionally in all probability anticipated for Fiji, New Caledonia, Kiribati, and New Zealand.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency has mentioned that there is not any tsunami risk from the earthquake, and the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center additionally stated that it’s not anticipated for the West Coast.